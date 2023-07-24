Fire Extinguisher Market is driven by growing awareness about fire safety and stringent government regulations regarding fire safety | Johnson Controls International Plc, and PASTOR – TVA – d.d

Global Fire Extinguisher Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Fire Extinguisher Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A fire extinguisher is an active fire protection device used to extinguish or control small fires, often in emergency situations. It is not intended for use on an out-of-control fire, such as one that has reached the ceiling, endangers the user, or otherwise requires the expertise of a fire brigade.

There are several different types of fire extinguishers, each designed for different types of fires. The most common type is the Class A fire extinguisher, which is designed for fires involving ordinary combustibles such as wood, paper, or cloth. Class B fire extinguishers are designed for fires involving flammable liquids, such as gasoline, oil, or grease. Class C fire extinguishers are designed for fires involving electrical equipment, such as computers or appliances. Class D fire extinguishers are designed for fires involving combustible metals, such as magnesium or aluminum.

Fire extinguishers are usually portable and pressurized cylinders containing an agent that can be discharged to extinguish a fire. The most common agents are water, foam, dry chemicals, and carbon dioxide.

Key Trends

In recent years, there has been a trend toward the development of more advanced fire extinguishers that are capable of putting out fires more quickly and effectively. This has led to the development of extinguishers that use new technologies such as water mist, foam, and dry chemicals.

Water mist extinguishers are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to effectively extinguish fires without the use of harmful chemicals. These extinguishers work by creating a fine mist of water that quickly cools the fire and prevents it from spreading.

Foam extinguishers are also becoming more popular, as they are effective at putting out fires that involve flammable liquids. These extinguishers work by creating a foam barrier that prevents the spread of the fire.

Dry chemical extinguishers are another type of extinguisher that is becoming more popular due to their ability to quickly extinguish fires. These extinguishers work by using a chemical powder that smothers the fire and prevents it from spreading.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the fire extinguisher market include the growing awareness about fire safety, the stringent government regulations regarding fire safety, and the increasing number of fire incidents. The fire extinguisher market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the growing construction industry and the increasing number of high-rise buildings.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in the fire extinguisher market are the lack of awareness about the importance of fire safety and the lack of trained personnel to operate fire extinguishers. There is also a lack of standardization in the manufacturing of fire extinguishers, which leads to a wide variety of products being available in the market. This makes it difficult for consumers to choose the right product for their needs.

Market Segments

The fire extinguisher market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, fire type, end use, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into dry powder, carbon dioxide, dry chemical, and others. Based on fire type, it is analyzed across class A, class B, class C, and others. By end use, it is categorized into residential, commercial, industrial, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Player

The fire extinguisher market report includes players such as Activar Inc., Yamato Protec Corporation, NAFFCO , Safex Fire Services Ltd., SIEX 2001 S.L., Britannia Fire Ltd., GUNNEBO AB, Hochiki Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc, and PASTOR – TVA – d.d.

