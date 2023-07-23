Occupational Medicines – 2023 Innovations, Research and Analysis of Requirements (PDF Guide)

The Insight Partners Latest Research on “Occupational Medicines Market Forecast to 2028” Includes Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Application (Psychological Disorders, Chemical Poisoning, Skin Disorders, Chronic Respiratory Diseases, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Others); Industry (Healthcare, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Construction, Petroleum and Mining, Others); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, On-line Pharmacies) and Geography

Occupational medicines market is expected to grow due to the rising number of accidental cases during the working hours, growing chemical poisoning, metal stress, and others. It is also expected that the market is likely to have growth opportunities due to rising employment rates across the industries and growing investment in the healthcare facilities.

In human medicine, industrial and occupational toxicology is an extensive field that fills large reference books in its own right. Fortunately for veterinary toxicologists, most of this field is not relevant to veterinary medicine, which is one of the reasons that veterinary toxicology is a small field compared to human medical toxicology. The principal industrial/occupational toxicants to which domestic animals may be exposed are the petroleum hydrocarbons. In rare circumstances in which domestic animals are exposed to other industrial/occupational hazards, the available information is generally limited to human exposure and studies in laboratory rodents, and is accessible from human toxicology helplines or by online search. For these reasons, petroleum hydrocarbons are covered first in this chapter, followed by short notes on other selected industrial/occupational hazards.

Research has an accepted place in occupational medicine, based on the standard justification of any medically related study, the increase of human knowledge to the benefit of mankind. In the occupational setting, however, it is clear that there is an additional justification in support of the health and safety for a specific group of workers upon whom the study is conducted. These two aims may be closely aligned but are not necessarily synonymous.

The identification of the worker as a justification for, and also a customer of, occupational radiation research, requires consideration of an ethical duty of care that the researchers must owe to these workers. Without worker agreement to participate, of course, in many cases no study could take place.

