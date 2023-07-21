Global demand for Dental Veneers to surpass USD 4.7 billion by 2032 – Glidewell Laboratories, Colgate-Plmolive, Dentsply International, Zimmer

The global Dental Veneers Market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow further till USD 4.7 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Dental veneers are thin, expertly built shells made of materials with shades of teeth that are meant to cover the front surface of teeth in order to enhance your appearance. They are also sometimes referred to as porcelain veneers or dental porcelain coverings. The shade, form, size, and length of the teeth are altered by these shells adhering to the front surfaces.

Porcelain or composite materials derived from sap can be used to make dental veneers. Using dental veneers, a patient may be able to attain the desired aesthetic. They are a common choice for people who have teeth that are misaligned, chipped, or have a hole between them.

Market Trends and Drivers

The development of more modern methods for treating dental diseases is a result of the accessibility of cutting-edge biomaterials and procedures. The cutting-edge methods are considerate of fragile oral tissues. Patients’ attitudes concerning dental care have changed as a result of cosmetic dentistry. Patients are becoming more in demand for cosmetic procedures like dental veneers as they learn that they are painless and produce good outcomes. The pursuit of improved facial attractiveness has evolved into a cosmetic procedure. Therefore, there is a rising need for aesthetic dentistry.

Global Dental Veneers Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Porcelain Veneers

Composite Veneers

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Major Players in the Global Dental Veneers Market

The key players studied in the report are Glidewell Laboratories, Colgate-Plmolive, Dentsply International, Zimmer, PHILIPS, DenMat, Ultradent Products, Lion, Henkel, Trident, and Sirona Dental Systems among others.

