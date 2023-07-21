Global Human Identification Market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around USD 5.0 Billion by 2031 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc

The global human identification market was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow further till USD 5.0 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

By analyzing DNA samples, forensic investigators can identify a specific person using the technique of human identification. This method aids in finding the remnants of traces left at the scene of an accident or criminal activity. The human identification process is predicated on the ability to discern between ridges on the suspect’s fingers. Every person has distinct ridge forms and classifications on their bodies. In forensics, this idea is applied along with DNA, blood, hair, skin, and semen examination. Additionally, dental samples are gathered.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10435

Market Trends and Drivers

One of the main factors fueling the market’s expansion is the increased demand for DNA testing due to the global increase in crime rates. Accordingly, human identification is frequently utilised in forensics, disaster victim identification, and anthropology to weed out people who are incorrectly linked to crimes and divert resources to more fruitful lines of inquiry.

Additionally, a number of technical developments, including the fusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), are boosting market growth by assisting in mapping and recording facial features, acquiring high-quality source samples, and enhancing system efficiency. Capillary electrophoresis (CE) and massively parallel sequencing (MPS) approaches for human identification in forensic and paternity tests have also been improved by recent advances in sequencing technology.

Get A Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10435

Global Human Identification Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Assay Kits & Reagents

Software

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

Capillary Electrophoresis

Others

By Application

Forensic Applications

Paternity Identification

Others

By End User

Forensic Laboratories

Research Centers

Academic & Government Institutes

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Purchase this Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10435

Major Players in the Global Human Identification Market

The major players studied in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Illumina Inc., LGC Limited, NMS Labs Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Eurofins Scientific, Hamilton Company, and Integenx Inc. among others.

New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us: