Global Refrigerated Truck Rental Market is likely to climb to USD 3.8 Billion by 2032 – The Hertz Corporation, Polar Leasing, Inc., U-COOL Refrigeration, LLC, ReeferTek USA, Corp

The global Refrigerated Truck Rental Market was valued at USD 2.2 Billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 3.8 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Refrigerated truck rental is the renting of a truck that has been outfitted with a refrigeration unit. This type of truck is typically used to transport perishable goods, such as food or flowers. Refrigerated truck rental is a popular option for businesses that need to transport temperature-sensitive items but do not have the budget to purchase or maintain their own refrigerated truck.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS24384

Market Trends and Drivers

The growth opportunities in the market can be found mainly in the looming need for refrigerated transport of pharmaceuticals and food and beverages. Moreover, the refrigerated freight industry is expected to thrive in line with the continued growth in the volume of goods transported by road. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the retail e-commerce industry, the subsequent growth in the need for advanced and efficient logistics, and strengthening regulations on vehicular emissions are some of the factors that have been augmenting the growth of reefer trucks.

Refrigerated truck transport happens to be a “derived demand” industry, where the demand for refrigerated truckers is directly proportional to the demand for the products these vehicles are supposed to haul. Besides, reefer truck rental can be a highly cost-effective alternative for businesses engaged in handling reefer cargo as it relieves these businesses from the costs incurred on maintaining a fleet of reefer trucks. Also, refrigerated truck rental services are ideal to ensure proper storage and transportation of temperature-sensitive products and prevent perishable products from spoilage.

Get A Customized Scope to Match, Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS24384

Global Refrigerated Truck Rental Market Segmentation

By Rental Type

Short-term

Long-term

By Truck Type

Light

Medium

Heavy

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Others

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Purchase this Report –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS24384

Major Players in the Global Refrigerated Truck Rental Market

The key players in the Refrigerated Truck Rental market are as Ryder System , Inc., Fraikin Limited, Penske Corporation, Inc., Petit Forestier, The Hertz Corporation, Polar Leasing, Inc., U-COOL Refrigeration, LLC, ReeferTek USA, Corp., KookMate, and Innocool., among others

New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/