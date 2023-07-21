Pipe Relining Market Size and Share, Regional Analysis, Future Growth, Trends Evaluation, Demands and Forecast to 2028, The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “Pipe Relining Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Solution Type and End User,” the pipe relining market is expected to grow from US$ 8,162.86 million in 2021 to US$ 11,236.02 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The pipe relining market is segmented on the basis of solution type, end user, and geography. Based on solution type, the market is segmented into cured-in-place pipe, pull-in-place, pipe bursting, and internal pipe coating. The cured-in-place pipe segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The market for the cured-in-place pipe segment is further segmented into patch or spot repair and liner or longer repair. Based on end user, the pipe relining market is segmented into oil & gas, chemicals, municipal, and others. In 2020, the oil & gas segment accounted for the largest market share. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held the largest revenue share in 2020, followed by APAC and Europe. MEA is projected to register the highest CAGR in the pipe relining market from 2021 to 2028.

The demand for pipe relining is growing substantially owing to the increasing popularity of technologically advanced methods to fix the damage in pipes. APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to high rate of development in countries, such as Japan and South Korea, and increasing adoption of new technologies in countries, such as Japan and China. The global pipe relining market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the strong oil & gas industry and government initiatives regarding the maintenance of pipeline networks. North America is a highly advanced region. The growing popularity of cost-effective methods for repairing the damages in pipes across the region is expected to support the growth of the North America pipe relining market.

Some of the companies competing in the Pipe Relining Market are –

ADVANCED TRENCHLESS INC.

INLAND PIPE REHABILITATION LLC

Roto-Rooter

SilverLining Holding Corporation

Aegion Corporation

Specialized Pipe Technologies

Nu Flow Corporate

Perma-Liner Industries LLC

RPB Inc

Pipe Restoration Solutions

Public safety is one of the prime concerns of the country’s government. There are several benefits of proper sewage systems such as better quality of life and hygiene conditions, preserving the natural environment, saving and processing waters, economic development, reducing the risk of damage related to floods, and well as an increased standard of living. For this, the government of various economies is investing heavily in the development of new sewage infrastructure and the upgradation of old sewage infrastructure. For instance, the Regional District of Nanaimo’s 2020 budget (Canada) included ~US$ 1 million for the restoration of pipe on a major sewage artery in Nanaimo. In addition, in December 2021, The European Investment Bank (EIB), continues to support vital infrastructure in Kosovo by investing US$21.78 million for the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and the rehabilitation and extension of the existing wastewater collection system in the municipality of Mitrovica. In September 2021, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee authorized an investment of worth $50 billion investment to be allocated till 2026 for wastewater management, flood control and other water-related infrastructure. Such initiatives by the governments are expected to positively influence the market for pipe relining market.

