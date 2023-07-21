Europe Glycomics Market Growth Sturdy at 13.1% CAGR to Outstrip 899.30 Mn by 2028

The Europe glycomics market is expected to grow from US$ 428.99 million in 2022 to US$ 899.30 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2028.

The report titled “Europe Glycomics Market” has recently been added by Business Market Insights to get a stronger and more effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of the different attributes of the industry, such as trends, policies, and customers operating in different geographies. Research analysts use quantitative as well as qualitative analytical techniques to provide users, business owners, and industry professionals with accurate and actionable data.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Asparia Glycomics

Bruker Corporation

MERCK KGaA

New England Biolabs

S-BIO (Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.)

Shimadzu Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Europe Glycomics Market Segmentation:

The Europe glycomics market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and country. Based on product, the Europe glycomics market is segmented into enzymes, instruments, kits, and reagents. The enzymes segment dominated the market in 2022. The enzymes segment is further segmented into glycosidases, glycosyl transferases, sialyltransferases, neuraminidases, and others. The instruments segment is also segmented into mass spectrometers, MALDI-TOF, HPLC, lectin arrays, antibody arrays, and others. Similarly, the kits segment is segmented into glycan release kits, glycan labeling kits, glycan purification kits, and others. Furthermore, the reagents segment is segmented into oligosaccharides, monosaccharides, glycoproteins, and others.

Based on application, the Europe glycomics market is segmented into drug discovery and development, diagnostics, immunology, cancer, and others. The drug discovery and development segment dominated the market in 2022. Based on end user, the Europe glycomics market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2022. Based on country, the Europe glycomics market has been categorized into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Germany dominated the market in 2022.

The report includes an executive summary, global economic outlook, and overview sections which provide a consistent analysis of the Europe Glycomics market. Additionally, the report in the Market Overview section outlines PLC analysis and PESTLE analysis to provide a thorough analysis of the market. The overview section details Porter’s five forces analysis which helps to reveal a possible scenario of the market by disclosing a competitive scenario with respect to the Europe Glycomics Market.

The leading players of the Europe Glycomics industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among Europe Glycomics players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and useful guide to shaping your business growth.

This research report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the topic. This research report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective information graphics whenever necessary. It helps ensure business stability and rapid development to achieve notable remarks in the global Europe Glycomics market.

Finally, Europe Glycomics Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides locales, economic conditions, item values, benefits, limits, creations, supplies, requests, market development rates, and numbers, etc. Europe Glycomics Industry Report Announces Additional New Task SWOT Examination, Speculation Achievement Investigation and Venture Return Investigation.

