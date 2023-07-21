Adhesive TPU market: High-growth Segments and their Share Forecasts | Dongsung Chemical, Covestro, Miracll Chemicals

“The Adhesive TPU global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Adhesive TPU global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Adhesive TPU, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Adhesive TPU global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : Dongsung Chemical, Covestro, Miracll Chemicals, Lubrizol, Henan Huike New Material Technology, GRECO, DIC Corporation, SONGWON

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Adhesive TPU market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Adhesive TPU market.

Table of Contents:

1 Adhesive TPU Market Overview

1.1 Adhesive TPU Product Overview

1.2 Adhesive TPU Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyester Type

1.2.2 Polyether Type

1.3 Global Adhesive TPU Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Adhesive TPU Market Size Overview by Type (2018-2029)

1.3.2 Global Adhesive TPU Historic Market Size Review by Type (2018-2023)

1.3.3 Global Adhesive TPU Forecasted Market Size by Type (2024-2029)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Adhesive TPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

1.4.2 Europe Adhesive TPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive TPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

1.4.4 Latin America Adhesive TPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive TPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

2 Global Adhesive TPU Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Adhesive TPU Sales (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Top Players by Adhesive TPU Revenue (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Top Players by Adhesive TPU Price (2018-2023)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Adhesive TPU Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Adhesive TPU Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adhesive TPU Market Concentration Rate (2018-2023)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Adhesive TPU Sales and Revenue in 2022

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Adhesive TPU as of 2022)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Adhesive TPU Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Adhesive TPU Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Adhesive TPU Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Adhesive TPU Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.2 Global Adhesive TPU Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Adhesive TPU Sales in Volume by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Adhesive TPU Sales in Value by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.3 Global Adhesive TPU Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

3.3 Global Adhesive TPU Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Adhesive TPU Sales in Volume by Region (2024-2029)

3.3.2 Global Adhesive TPU Sales in Value by Region (2024-2029)

3.3.3 Global Adhesive TPU Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2024-2029)

4 Global Adhesive TPU by Application

4.1 Adhesive TPU Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Car

4.1.2 Medical

4.1.3 National Defense

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Adhesive TPU Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Adhesive TPU Market Size Overview by Application (2018-2029)

4.2.2 Global Adhesive TPU Historic Market Size Review by Application (2018-2023)

4.2.3 Global Adhesive TPU Forecasted Market Size by Application (2024-2029)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Adhesive TPU Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.2 Europe Adhesive TPU Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive TPU Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.4 Latin America Adhesive TPU Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive TPU Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

5 North America Adhesive TPU by Country

5.1 North America Adhesive TPU Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Adhesive TPU Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

5.1.2 North America Adhesive TPU Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

5.1.3 North America Adhesive TPU Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

5.2 North America Adhesive TPU Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Adhesive TPU Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

5.2.2 North America Adhesive TPU Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

6 Europe Adhesive TPU by Country

6.1 Europe Adhesive TPU Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Adhesive TPU Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

6.1.2 Europe Adhesive TPU Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

6.1.3 Europe Adhesive TPU Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

6.2 Europe Adhesive TPU Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Adhesive TPU Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

6.2.2 Europe Adhesive TPU Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

7 Asia-Pacific Adhesive TPU by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive TPU Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive TPU Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive TPU Sales in Volume by Region (2018-2023)

7.1.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive TPU Sales in Value by Region (2018-2023)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive TPU Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive TPU Sales in Volume by Region (2024-2029)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive TPU Sales in Value by Region (2024-2029)

8 Latin America Adhesive TPU by Country

8.1 Latin America Adhesive TPU Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Adhesive TPU Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

8.1.2 Latin America Adhesive TPU Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

8.1.3 Latin America Adhesive TPU Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

8.2 Latin America Adhesive TPU Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Adhesive TPU Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

8.2.2 Latin America Adhesive TPU Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

9 Middle East and Africa Adhesive TPU by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive TPU Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive TPU Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive TPU Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Adhesive TPU Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive TPU Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive TPU Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive TPU Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Dongsung Chemical

10.1.1 Dongsung Chemical Company Information

10.1.2 Dongsung Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Dongsung Chemical Adhesive TPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.1.4 Dongsung Chemical Adhesive TPU Products Offered

10.1.5 Dongsung Chemical Recent Development

10.2 Covestro

10.2.1 Covestro Company Information

10.2.2 Covestro Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Covestro Adhesive TPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.2.4 Covestro Adhesive TPU Products Offered

10.2.5 Covestro Recent Development

10.3 Miracll Chemicals

10.3.1 Miracll Chemicals Company Information

10.3.2 Miracll Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Miracll Chemicals Adhesive TPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.3.4 Miracll Chemicals Adhesive TPU Products Offered

10.3.5 Miracll Chemicals Recent Development

10.4 Lubrizol

10.4.1 Lubrizol Company Information

10.4.2 Lubrizol Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lubrizol Adhesive TPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.4.4 Lubrizol Adhesive TPU Products Offered

10.4.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

10.5 Henan Huike New Material Technology

10.5.1 Henan Huike New Material Technology Company Information

10.5.2 Henan Huike New Material Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Henan Huike New Material Technology Adhesive TPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.5.4 Henan Huike New Material Technology Adhesive TPU Products Offered

10.5.5 Henan Huike New Material Technology Recent Development

10.6 GRECO

10.6.1 GRECO Company Information

10.6.2 GRECO Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 GRECO Adhesive TPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.6.4 GRECO Adhesive TPU Products Offered

10.6.5 GRECO Recent Development

10.7 DIC Corporation

10.7.1 DIC Corporation Company Information

10.7.2 DIC Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 DIC Corporation Adhesive TPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.7.4 DIC Corporation Adhesive TPU Products Offered

10.7.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

10.8 SONGWON

10.8.1 SONGWON Company Information

10.8.2 SONGWON Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SONGWON Adhesive TPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.8.4 SONGWON Adhesive TPU Products Offered

10.8.5 SONGWON Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Adhesive TPU Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Adhesive TPU Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Adhesive TPU Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Adhesive TPU Industry Trends

11.4.2 Adhesive TPU Market Drivers

11.4.3 Adhesive TPU Market Challenges

11.4.4 Adhesive TPU Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Adhesive TPU Distributors

12.3 Adhesive TPU Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

