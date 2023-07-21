Fiber Laser Market: Key Developments | 2028

The fiber laser market was valued at US$ 2286.16 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,765.43 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028

Automotive production is constantly rising across the world, particularly in Asian and European countries, which is driving the demand for fiber lasers. Most automotive manufacturers are rapidly turning to fiber lasers to resolve their manufacturing issues. The sector widely uses fiber laser in material processing applications such as cutting, welding, and marking, as well as other machining operations involved in auto parts manufacturing.

Global Fiber Laser Market: Regional Analysis-

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Fiber Laser Market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Global Fiber Laser Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The List of Companies – Fiber Laser Market

Active Fiber Systems GmbH

IPG Photonics Corporation

Fujikura Ltd.

Convergent Photonics

Coherent, Inc.

Jenoptik AG

Maxphotonics Co,.Ltd

nLIGHT, Inc.

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd.

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position are explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

Segments-

Infrared Fiber Laser

Ultraviolet Fiber Laser

Ultrafast Fiber Laser

Visible Fiber Laser

High Power Cutting & Welding

Marking

Fine Processing

Micro Processing

