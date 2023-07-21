Europe Organ Preservation Solutions Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021-2028)

Europe Organ Preservation Solutions Market was valued at US$ 60.54 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 91.48 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Europe consists of five major countries namely Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Spain. The market is also evaluated for the rest of countries in Europe. The market is driven by the factors such as increasing government, innovative technology, and products, and growing chronic diseases in the region. Germany is an attractive market due to its consistent growth and innovative approach towards the healthcare sector. According to Federal Statistical Office, health expenditure in Germany amounted to US$ 460.03 billion in 2019. The demand for highly innovative technologies and diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive equipment remains high worldwide. The rest of Europe includes Russia, Austria, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, and other countries. The countries mentioned above offer significant opportunities for the organ preservation solution market. The Rest of Europe is concentrating more on the healthcare sector. Many government initiatives have also been helping the organ donor system with more funding, supportive legislation, and infrastructures.

Top Key Players Listed in the Europe Organ Preservation Solutions Market 2021 – 2028 Report Are:

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

Europe Organ Preservation Solutions Market – By Solution

University of Wisconsin Solution (UW)

Custodiol HTK

Perfadex

Others

Europe Organ Preservation Solutions Market – By Technique

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Others

Europe Organ Preservation Solutions Market – By Organ Type

Kidneys

Liver

Lungs

Heart

Others

The Europe Organ Preservation Solutions Market 2021 – 2028 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

