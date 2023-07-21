Europe Organ Care Products Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021-2028)

Europe Organ Care Products Market was valued at US$ 27.67 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 73.97 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising demand for organ transplantation due to organ failure has boosted the requirement for organ care products. These products allow the storage of organs for a longer period and transport organs over long distances in favorable working conditions. The fast-changing healthcare dynamics and rising prevalence of organ failure and donation have created the demand for effective organ care products. In response to such prominent demand, various market players focus on offering better organ care products. Additionally, the approvals of such products from regulatory bodies allow the safe storage and transportation of donor organs over long distances. Hence rising demand for organ transplantation expected to contribute to the growth of organ care products.

Top Key Players Listed in the Europe Organ Care Products Market:

Ditech S.R.L

Flowbird

IEM SA

IPS Group, Inc.

Metric Group Ltd.

Meypar S.L.

Ventek International

Market Segmentation:

The Europe organ care products market is segmented into modality, organ type, end user, and country. Based on modality, the market is segmented into trolley and portable. In 2021, the trolley segment held a larger share of the market. In terms of organ type, the market is segmented into kidney, liver, heart, lungs, and others. In 2021, the kidney segment held the largest market share. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market.

