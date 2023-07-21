Europe Oral Care Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021-2028)

Europe Oral Care Market was valued at US$ 9,130.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11,252.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Oral and dental hygiene is essential for human well-being as the proper hygiene helps prevents several oral diseases. A few of the oral and dental care issues affecting people includes bad breath, tooth decay, gum diseases, periodontal diseases, trench mouth, dental caries, and malocclusion. Alcohol consumption, tobacco use, human papillomavirus (HPV), and sun exposure, especially to the lips, are a few risk factors associated with oropharyngeal and oral cancers. The risks of cancer development can be reduced by administrating the HPV vaccine and scheduling regular dental hygiene visits. Many private and government organizations organize surveys and programs worldwide to raise awareness about oral hygiene. Thus, the rise in such initiatives with the growing awareness regarding oral care is fueling the Europe oral care products market growth.

This report focuses on market trends, volume and value, regional level, and company level. This report represents the overall Europe Oral Care Market Size by analyzing historical information and future prospects till 2028.

By Product

Toothpastes

Toothbrushes and Accessories

Mouthwashes/Rinses

Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Other Dental Products

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

