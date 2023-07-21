Europe OTC Braces And Support Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021-2028)

Europe OTC Braces And Support Market was valued at US$ 478.77 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 693.19 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Braces are prominently used in developed and upper middle-income countries. Foundations such as the International Society for Prosthetics and Orthotics (ISPO) help create awareness regarding the use of orthopedic braces and supports. It is a non-government organization that aims to improve the quality-of-life of people with limb amputations or those with physical damages and injuries to limbs and spine by making them aware about the benefits of prosthetics and orthotics. The ISPO provides an effective platform to exchange and communicate all the aspects of science. The organization practices and educates the associates regarding the provision of prosthetic and orthotic care, rehabilitation engineering, and related areas. Therefore, the increasing awareness about orthopedic braces and supports is contributing to the market growth. Also, the trend of better-quality OTC braces and supports is likely to grow dramatically due to increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms. Moreover, innovative products, revolutionary technology, and successful events have created opportunities for the companies to continue the production of orthopedic braces and supports.

The Europe OTC Braces And Support market

The leading players of the Europe OTC Braces And Support industry are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure.

Market Segment by Type, the product can be divided into:

By Product

Knee Braces and Support

Back Hip and Spine Braces and Support

Foot Walkers and Orthoses

Neck and Cervical Braces and Support

Shoulder Braces and Support

Elbow Braces and Support

Hand and Wrist Braces and Support

Facial Braces and Support

By Type

Soft and Elastic Braces and Support

Hard and Rigid Braces and Support

Hinged Braces and Support

By Application

Ligament Injury Repair

Preventive Care

Osteoarthritis

Compression Therapy

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Specialty Clinics

Others

This analysis report presents case studies and has been prepared through industry analysis techniques.

Table of Contents: Europe OTC Braces And Support Market 2021 – 2028

Chapter 1: Overview of Europe OTC Braces And Support

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference

