Europe OTC Braces And Support Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021-2028)

Europe OTC Braces And Support Market was valued at US$ 478.77 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 693.19 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.
Braces are prominently used in developed and upper middle-income countries. Foundations such as the International Society for Prosthetics and Orthotics (ISPO) help create awareness regarding the use of orthopedic braces and supports. It is a non-government organization that aims to improve the quality-of-life of people with limb amputations or those with physical damages and injuries to limbs and spine by making them aware about the benefits of prosthetics and orthotics. The ISPO provides an effective platform to exchange and communicate all the aspects of science. The organization practices and educates the associates regarding the provision of prosthetic and orthotic care, rehabilitation engineering, and related areas. Therefore, the increasing awareness about orthopedic braces and supports is contributing to the market growth. Also, the trend of better-quality OTC braces and supports is likely to grow dramatically due to increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms. Moreover, innovative products, revolutionary technology, and successful events have created opportunities for the companies to continue the production of orthopedic braces and supports.
Market Segment by Type, the product can be divided into:
By Product
- Knee Braces and Support
- Back Hip and Spine Braces and Support
- Foot Walkers and Orthoses
- Neck and Cervical Braces and Support
- Shoulder Braces and Support
- Elbow Braces and Support
- Hand and Wrist Braces and Support
- Facial Braces and Support
By Type
- Soft and Elastic Braces and Support
- Hard and Rigid Braces and Support
- Hinged Braces and Support
By Application
- Ligament Injury Repair
- Preventive Care
- Osteoarthritis
- Compression Therapy
- Other Applications
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Table of Contents: Europe OTC Braces And Support Market 2021 – 2028
Chapter 1: Overview of Europe OTC Braces And Support
Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions
Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types
Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry
Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis
Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers
Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data
Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis
Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis
Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis
Chapter 11: Market report conclusion
Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference
