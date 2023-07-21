Parenteral Nutrition Market Growth Drivers, Challenges, and Key Players, Forecast 2023 to 2028

The proposed Parenteral Nutrition Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

Parenteral nutrition is the feeding of nutritional product through veins, nutrients can be carbohydrates, minerals, fat, vitamins and other trace elements for patients who are not able to eat enough food to maintain good nutritional requirement of body and growth of person. These nutrients are delivered either peripherally or centrally, through superior vena cava. The parenteral nutrition is used for people suffering from short bowel syndrome, cancer and other disorders.

The Parenteral Nutrition market in robust R&D activities is resulting from an increasing number of pipeline products, which may drive the growth of the global Parenteral Nutrition market. However, the rise in awareness about the presence of anti-venoms has lowered ignorance toward venom-bites, which is restraining the market growth. Moreover, the launch of new products with improved shelf life and extended expiry date is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Baxter.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ALLERGAN

Grifols, S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

Aculife

The global parenteral nutrition market is segmented on the basis of nutrient type and end user Based on nutrient type, the market is segmented as carbohydrates, parenteral lipid emulsion, single dose amino acid solution, trace elements, vitamins & minerals. On the basis of end user the parenteral nutrition market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and others.

