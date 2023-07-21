Aerospace 3D Printing Market Overview by recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2031 | EOS GmbH, 3D Systems Corporation, Honeywell. General Electric

New York, According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Aerospace 3D Printing Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Aerospace 3D printing is a process of creating three-dimensional solid objects from a digital file. It is also known as additive manufacturing. The objects are created by laying down successive layers of material until the object is complete.

Key Companies

The key players operating in the Aerospace 3D Printing Market include Markforged, Liebherr, Stratasys Ltd., Materialise NV, EOS GmbH, 3D Systems Corporation, Honeywell. General Electric, Exone, Norsk Titanium, Renishaw PLC, TrumpF, SLM Solutions, Envisiontec, Inc., Prodways, and Hoganas AB.

Key Trends

The key trends in aerospace 3D printing technology are the development of new materials, the improvement of printing accuracy, and the reduction in costs.

New materials are being developed that are stronger and lighter than traditional materials, making them ideal for use in aerospace applications. Additionally, 3D printing accuracy is improving, meaning that parts can be more precisely manufactured. This is important for ensuring the safety of aircraft. Finally, costs are decreasing as the technology becomes more widely adopted. This is making 3D printing a more viable option for aerospace companies.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the aerospace 3D printing market. One driver is the increasing demand for aircraft parts. With the increasing demand for air travel, there is a corresponding increase in the demand for aircraft parts. As a result, aerospace companies are turning to 3D printing to produce parts more quickly and efficiently.

Another driver of the aerospace 3D printing market is the need for lighter and more fuel-efficient aircraft. To meet this need, aerospace companies are using 3D printing to create lighter parts that use less fuel. In addition, 3D printing allows for the creation of complex shapes that would be difficult or impossible to create using traditional manufacturing methods.

Market Segments

The aerospace 3D printing market is segmented into technology, platform, application and region. By technology, the market is segregated into selective laser sintering (SLS), selective laser melting (SLM), binder jetting, fused deposition modeling (FDM), stereolithography (SLA), and others. On the basis of platform, it is categorized into aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and spacecraft. By application, it is fragmented into production and pre-production and post-production. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

