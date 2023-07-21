Medical Tubing Market will rise due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases – GIS Reports

New York, Global Medical Tubing Market from Global Insight Services is the only authoritative source for intelligence on the Medical Tubing Market . The report will provide you with an analysis of the impact of the latest market disruptions such as the Russo-Ukrainian War and Covid-19 on the market. The report provides a qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters Analysis and PESTLE. The report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographic regions. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as mergers and acquisitions activities in the market.

Medical tubing is a type of tubing used in various medical applications. It is typically made from a variety of different materials, such as plastic, rubber, or metal, and can be used for a variety of different purposes, such as delivering fluids or medications to patients or draining fluids from patients. Medical tubing can be disposable or reusable and is often sterile to help prevent infection.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in medical tubing technology is the development of thinner and more flexible tubing. This is in response to the need for smaller and less invasive medical devices. Another trend is the development of tubing that is less likely to kink or collapse.

Key Drivers

The major drivers of this market are the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing geriatric population.

The minimally invasive surgeries are associated with a shorter hospital stay, lower complication rates, and reduced scarring. This, in turn, is leading to the increasing demand for these surgeries, which is driving the growth of the medical tubing market.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes is another major driver of the market. These diseases require long-term treatment, which often involves the use of medical tubes for administering drugs or for performing dialysis.

Key Market Segments

The medical tubing market bifurcated on the basis of material, structure, application and region. On the basis of material it is segmented into plastics, rubbers, specialty polymers, and others. By structure, it is divided into single-lumen, co-extruded, multi-lumen, and others. By application, it is spread across bulk disposable tubing, drug delivery system, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The medical tubing market report includes players such as Optinova, Teknor Apex, Saint Gobain, Nordson Corporation, Elkem ASA, Vanguard Products Corp, ATAG SpA, Bentec Medical, Avient Corporation, and TE Connectivity.

