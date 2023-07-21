Automotive Cybersecurity Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth to Generate Massive Revenue during 2031

New York, Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive Cybersecurity Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive cybersecurity is the protection of a vehicle against unauthorized access or theft of data. It includes the prevention of unauthorized access to the vehicle’s electronic systems, such as the engine control unit, the infotainment system, and the onboard diagnostics system.

Automotive cybersecurity threats can come from a variety of sources, including hackers, malicious insiders, and even criminals who physically tamper with a vehicle. These threats can result in a loss of data, damage to the vehicle, or even theft.

To protect against these threats, automotive manufacturers and suppliers must design and implement comprehensive cybersecurity programs. These programs should include measures to prevent, detect, and respond to cybersecurity incidents. They should also include plans for how to recover from an incident, should one occur.

Key Players

Audi

Argus Cyber Security Ltd.

Arilou Technologies Ltd.

BMW

BT Security

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Continental AG

Karamba Security

Symantec Corporation

Daimler Trucks

Key Trends

The automotive industry is under pressure to improve cybersecurity in the face of increased threats. The key trends in automotive cybersecurity technology are:

Increased focus on data security: The automotive industry is collecting more data than ever before, from vehicle sensors and infotainment systems. This data is a valuable target for hackers, who could use it to gain insights into a vehicle’s weaknesses or to impersonate the owner. To protect this data, automakers are increasingly turning to data encryption and other security technologies.

Improved authentication: In the past, it has been relatively easy for hackers to gain access to a vehicle’s systems using stolen credentials. To improve authentication, automakers are now using biometric technologies such as fingerprint scanners and iris scanners.

Improved software security: The majority of automotive cybersecurity breaches are caused by vulnerabilities in software. To improve software security, automakers are adopting security-focused development processes and tools, such as static code analysis.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of automotive cybersecurity. The first is the need to protect vehicles from external threats. This includes threats from hackers who may try to gain access to vehicle systems in order to control them or steal data.

The second driver is the need to protect vehicles from internal threats. This includes threats from employees who may have malicious intent or from errors that could lead to vehicle malfunctions.

The third driver is the need to meet regulatory requirements. Many countries are now requiring that automakers take steps to protect vehicles from cyberattacks. This is driving automakers to invest in cybersecurity technologies and to create policies and procedures to protect vehicles.

Market Segments

By Security

Hardware Security

Software Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

By Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Application

On-board Diagnostic (OBD)

Communication

Safety Systems

Infotainment

Telematics

