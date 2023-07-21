Biologics Safety Testing Market outlook, Share Estimation, Company Profiles with Strategies, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2031

Biologics safety testing is the process of assessing the safety of a biological product. This includes testing for potential contaminants, assessing the product’s purity, and determining its potency. Biologics safety testing is important to ensure that the product is safe for human use.
Key Drivers
The key drivers of the Biologics Safety Testing market are the increasing demand for biologics, the increasing number of clinical trials, and the need for more effective and safer biologics. The increasing demand for biologics is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing number of cancer patients, and the aging population.
The increasing number of clinical trials is driven by the need to develop more effective and safer biologics. The need for more effective and safer biologics is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing number of cancer patients.
Key Trends
There are several key trends in biologics safety testing. One is the move towards more sensitive and specific tests. This is driven by the need to ensure the safety of biologics, as well as the increasing use of biologics in clinical trials and for the treatment of patients.
Another trend is the development of new technologies that can be used to test for the safety of biologics. This includes the use of genetically engineered cells and the development of new methods for the detection of antibodies.
Market Segments
By Offering
- Instruments
- Services
- Kits & Reagents
By Application
- Vaccine & Therapeutics Development
- Blood and Blood-Related Product Testing
- Cellular and Gene Therapy
- Tissue and Tissue-Related Product Testing
- Stem Cell Research
By Test Type
- Endotoxin Test
- Sterility Test
- Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Test
- Bioburden Test
- Residual Host Contaminant Detection Test
- Adventitious Agent Detection Tests
- Others
Key Players
- IQVIA
- Syneos Health
- PPD
- ICON
- Parexel
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Pace Analytical Services Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd., SGS S.A.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Wuxi Apptec
- Sartorius AG
- Cytovance Biologics, Inc.
- Toxikon Corporation
