Ceramics Market is Slated to Witness Tremendous Growth with Top Players – Corning Inc., Kanger Glass-ceramic, Saint Gobain, Schott AG

Ceramics are a type of material that is made by heating and then cooling minerals. They are used in many different ways, including making pottery, bricks, and tiles. Ceramics are made from a variety of minerals, including clay, sand, and feldspar. The type of mineral used will determine the properties of the ceramic. For example, clay is a very pliable material that can be easily shaped into different forms. Sand is a more coarse material that is used to add texture to ceramics. Feldspar is a mineral that gives ceramics a glossy finish.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in ceramics technology is the development of nanoceramics. Nanoceramics are ceramic materials with at least one dimension measuring less than 100 nanometers. They exhibit unique physical and chemical properties due to their small size, and are being researched for a variety of potential applications.

Another key trend is the increasing use of ceramics in 3D printing. 3D printing is a rapidly growing field, and ceramics are a promising material for use in this technology due to their versatility and ability to be printed in complex shapes. 3D printed ceramics have already been used in a variety of applications, including medical implants and aerospace components.

The increasing use of renewable energy is also driving innovation in ceramics technology. Solar thermal collectors, for example, are typically made from ceramic materials. Newer generations of these collectors are being developed that are more efficient and have the potential to significantly reduce the cost of solar thermal energy.

The continued miniaturization of electronic devices is another trend that is impacting ceramics technology. As devices get smaller and smaller, the demand for ever-smaller, more precise ceramic components increases. Researchers are working on developing new ceramic materials and manufacturing processes that can meet these challenges.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the ceramics market are the increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries, and the growing popularity of ceramic tiles and sanitaryware. The construction industry is the largest consumer of ceramics, accounting for around 60% of global demand. The automotive industry is the second largest consumer, accounting for around 20% of demand. Ceramic tiles are the most popular type of ceramic product, accounting for around 35% of global demand. Sanitaryware is the second largest type of ceramic product, accounting for around 30% of demand.

Market Segments

The Ceramics Market is segmented into composition, application, and region. By composition, the market is segregated into lithium-aluminum-silicate (LAS), zinc-aluminum-silicon oxides (ZAS), magnesium-aluminum-silicon oxides (MAS), and others. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into building and construction, electrical and electronics, healthcare, aerospace, optical, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Ceramics Market report includes players such as CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., Kanger Glass-ceramic Co., Ltd., Kedi Glass-Ceramic Industrial Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Ohara Corporation, Saint Gobain, and Schott AG.

