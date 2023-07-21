Blowing Agent Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues | Solvay SA, Arkema SA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Linde Plc

A blowing agent is a substance used to create foam or expand rubber or plastic. When used in plastics and rubbers, the blowing agent is usually a gas that is released from the material as it cures, causing the material to expand and become lighter. Blowing agents are used in a variety of products, including insulation, packaging, and toys.

The key trends in blowing agent technology are the development of more environmentally friendly blowing agents, the use of blowing agents in new applications, and the development of new blowing agent formulations.

The use of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) as blowing agents has been phased out due to their impact on the ozone layer. Instead, hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are now used as blowing agents in many applications. However, HFCs are also greenhouse gases, so there is a trend towards the use of more environmentally friendly blowing agents such as hydrocarbons, carbon dioxide, and water.

The use of blowing agents is also expanding into new applications such as insulation for pipes and other cylindrical objects, and spray foam insulation.

The key drivers of the Blowing Agent market are the growing demand for insulation in the construction industry and the need for energy-efficient buildings.

The market is also driven by the increasing use of blowing agents in the automotive and appliance industries.

The blowing agent market is segmented by type, foam, and region. By type, the market is classified into HC, HFC, HCFC, and others. On the basis of foam, it is bifurcated into phenolic foam, polyolefin foam, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The global blowing agent market includes players such as Honeywell International, Solvay SA, Arkema SA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Linde Plc, Daikin Industries Ltd, The Chemours Company, Haltermann Carless, Foam Supplies Inc, and Harp International Ltd.

