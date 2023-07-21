Wearable Cardiac Devices Market is expanding at a CAGR of 18.2% during forecast period 2022-2032 | iRhtythm Technologies Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Custo Med GmbH, Nuubo

The global Wearable Cardiac Devices market was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 9.6 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

Wearable cardiac devices are small, portable machines that are worn on the body to monitor heart function. These devices can be used to track heart rate, rhythm, and blood pressure. They can also be used to provide information on heart health and to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions.

Market Trends and Drivers

Increasing awareness about wearables coupled with preference for homecare devices will augment the market growth. Booming geriatric population base, that is prone to several chronic diseases across the globe will increase the patient pool suffering from cardiac arrhythmias and other CVDs. This will spur the demand for wearable cardiac devices among elderly population. Increasing number of patients suffering from various cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) will primarily drive the market expansion.

Wearable cardiac devices such as patches, Holter monitors and wearable ECG devices, assist healthcare professionals and patients in monitoring cardiac parameters. As per the World Health Organization, about 17.9 million people die from CVDs each year. Owing to increased adoption of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle habits such as excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking, the cases of cardiovascular disorders are increasing at rapid rate.

Global Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Holter monitors

Patch

Defibrillator

Others

By Application

Home Healthcare

Remote Patient Monitoring

Others

Major Players in the Global Wearable Cardiac Devices Market

The key players in the market ZOLL Medical Corporation, Cardiac Rhythm, iRhtythm Technologies Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Custo Med GmbH, Nuubo, Philips, Welch Allyn, VitalConnect, and Qardio. among others.

