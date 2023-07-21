Industrial Air Compressor Market is Anticipated to Be Highest Growth Between 2021 – 2031 | Elgi Equipment Limited, Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc

Global Industrial Air Compressor Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industrial Air Compressor Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial air compressors are large, powerful machines that are used to generate compressed air for use in a variety of industrial applications. These compressors are much larger and more powerful than the smaller, portable air compressors that are commonly used in home and auto shops. Industrial air compressors can be used for a wide range of applications, including powering pneumatic tools, operating air-powered machinery, and inflating tires.

Key Trends

The key trends in industrial air compressor technology are:

The move towards more energy-efficient models: This is being driven by both government regulations and the need to reduce operating costs. The most efficient models on the market today can save up to 50% on energy costs compared to older, less efficient models. The development of new technologies: This includes the use of variable speed drive compressors, which can further reduce energy consumption. Additionally, new technologies such as air-cooled compressors and oil-free compressors are becoming more widely available. The rise of alternative energy sources: Solar and wind power are becoming increasingly popular as a way to power air compressors. This is due to the falling cost of these technologies and the need to reduce emissions from traditional fossil fuel-powered compressors.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the industrial air compressor market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing demand for compressed air in various industries. This is due to the fact that compressed air is an essential component in many industrial processes and applications. Another key driver is the advancement of technology, which has resulted in more efficient and effective air compressors. Additionally, the growing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly products is also driving the market for air compressors.

Market Segments

The global Industrial Air Compressor Market is segmented based on type, technology, lubrication method and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into portable and stationary. Based on technology, it is classified into reciprocating, rotary, and centrifugal. According to lubrication method, it is divided into oiled and oil-free air compressors. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Companies

The Industrial Air Compressor Market includes players such as Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Atlas Copco AB, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Campbell Hausfeld), Ciasons Industrial Inc., Desran Compressor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Doosan Corporation (Doosan Infracore Portable Power), Ebara Corporation, Elgi Equipment Limited, Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc., and Hitachi, Ltd. ( Sullair, LLC).

