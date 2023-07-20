Healthcare Analytics Market is forecast to grow by $37.73 Billion during 2022-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.8%

Austin, Texas July 20, 2023 – Beyond Market Insights LLC, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its comprehensive Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030. This in-depth Healthcare Analytics market study provides valuable insights, trends, and forecasts from 2023 to 2030.
The global Healthcare Analytics market size was valued at USD 37.73 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth around USD 37.73 Billion by 2030, progressing with a CAGR of 19.8 % between 2023 and 2030, Report by Beyond Market Insights.
Healthcare Analytics Market: Overview of the Report
The Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030 offers a detailed analysis, highlighting key factors shaping its growth, challenges, and opportunities. The report is a result of extensive primary and secondary research, conducted by our team of industry experts, economists, and data analysts.
Healthcare Analytics Market: Key Findings and Trends
Throughout the Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030, we uncover crucial trends and developments that will define the Healthcare Analytics landscape over the next decade.
The report dives into:
- Emerging technologies and their impact on the Healthcare Analytics Market
- Market growth projections and revenue opportunities
- Shifts in consumer behavior and preferences
- Regulatory updates and their implications
- Competitive analysis of major players and their strategies
|
Healthcare Analytics Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|USD 37.73 Billion
|Revenue Forecast in 2030
|USD 37.73 Billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Historical Data
|2018 – 2021
|Forecast Years
|2023 – 2030
|Quantitative Units
|Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2030
|Report Coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments Covered
|End User, end-user, product, type, and region
|Regional Scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|Country Scope
|U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; Saudi Arabia; UAE
Segmentation:
Healthcare Analytics Market by Type Outlook
Descriptive Analytics
Predictive Analytics
Prescriptive Analytics
Cognitive Analytics
Healthcare Analytics Market by End User Outlook
Clinical Analytics
Financial Analytics
Operational & Administrative Analytics
Population Health Analytics
Healthcare Analytics Market by Component Outlook
Services
Hardware
Software
Healthcare Analytics Market by Deployment Mode Outlook
On-premise
Web-hosted
Cloud-based
Healthcare Analytics Market by End User Outlook
Healthcare Payers
Healthcare Providers
ACOs, HIEs, MCOs, and TPAs
Key Companies & Market Share Insights:
IBM
Oracle
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
SAS Institute, Inc.
McKesson Corporation
IQVIA
Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Elsevier
Optum Inc
Medeanalytics, Inc.
Truven Health Analytics, Inc.
Cerner Corporation
Health Catalyst
CitiusTech
Healthcare Analytics Market: Regional Insights
In the Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030, we provide a detailed regional analysis, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Each region’s economic and socio-political factors influencing the Healthcare Analytics are thoroughly examined, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions based on localized data.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Scope of the Healthcare Analytics Market Study
1.3. Definition
Chapter 2. Research Methodology (Premium Insights)
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Sources
2.3. Assumptions & Limitations
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Healthcare Analytics Market Snapshot
Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Healthcare Analytics Market Scope
4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis
4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis
4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis
Chapter 5. COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Analytics Market
5.1. COVID-19 Landscape: Healthcare Analytics Industry Impact
5.2. COVID-19 – Impact Assessment for the Industry
5.3. COVID-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
5.4. Market Trends and Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
Chapter 6. Healthcare Analytics Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends
6.1. Dynamics
6.1.1. Drivers
6.1.2. Restraints
6.1.3. Opportunities
6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
6.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
6.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
6.2.3. Threat of substitute
6.2.4. Threat of new entrants
6.2.5. Degree of competition
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis
7.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players
7.1.3. Vendor Landscape
7.1.3.1. List of Suppliers
7.1.3.2. List of Buyers
Chapter 8. Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By Type
8.1. Healthcare Analytics Market Revenue and Volume, by Type, 2023-2030
8.1.1. Descriptive Analytics
8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
8.1.2. Predictive Analytics
8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
8.1.3. Prescriptive Analytics
8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
Chapter 9. Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By End User
9.1. Healthcare Analytics Market Revenue and Volume, by End User, 2023-2030
9.1.1. Healthcare Payers
9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.2. Healthcare Providers
9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.3. ACOs, HIEs, MCOs, and TPAs
9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.4. Others
9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
Chapter 10. Global Healthcare Analytics Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast
10.1. North America
10.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.1.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)
10.1.3. United States
10.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)
10.1.4. Rest of North America
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.2.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)
10.2.3. United Kingdom
10.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)
10.2.4. Germany
10.2.5. France
10.2.6. Rest of Europe
10.3. APAC
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)
10.3.3. China
10.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)
10.3.4. India
10.3.5. Japan
10.3.6. Rest of APAC
10.4. Middle East and Africa
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)
10.4.3. GCC
10.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)
10.4.4. North Africa
10.4.5. South Africa
10.4.6. Rest of MEA
10.5. Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)
10.5.3. Brazil
10.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)
10.5.4. Rest of LATAM
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. IBM
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Product Offerings
11.1.3. Financial Performance
11.1.4. Recent Initiatives
11.2. Oracle
11.3. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
11.4. SAS Institute, Inc.
11.5. McKesson Corporation
11.6. Other Companies
Chapter 12. Research Methodology
12.1. Primary Research
12.2. Secondary Research
12.3. Assumptions
Chapter 13. Appendix
Healthcare Analytics Market: Forecast and Future Outlook
Our report offers a comprehensive forecast of the Healthcare Analytics performance over the next decade. We present data-driven projections for market size, revenue, and growth rates, aiding industry stakeholders in strategizing for long-term success.
Healthcare Analytics Market: How to Access the Report
