Healthcare Analytics Market is forecast to grow by $37.73 Billion during 2022-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.8%

Austin, Texas July 20, 2023 – Beyond Market Insights LLC, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its comprehensive Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030. This in-depth Healthcare Analytics market study provides valuable insights, trends, and forecasts from 2023 to 2030.

The global Healthcare Analytics market size was valued at USD 37.73 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth around USD 37.73 Billion by 2030, progressing with a CAGR of 19.8 % between 2023 and 2030, Report by Beyond Market Insights.

Healthcare Analytics Market: Overview of the Report

The Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030 offers a detailed analysis, highlighting key factors shaping its growth, challenges, and opportunities. The report is a result of extensive primary and secondary research, conducted by our team of industry experts, economists, and data analysts.

Healthcare Analytics Market: Key Findings and Trends

Throughout the Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030, we uncover crucial trends and developments that will define the Healthcare Analytics landscape over the next decade.

The report dives into:

Emerging technologies and their impact on the Healthcare Analytics Market

Market growth projections and revenue opportunities

Shifts in consumer behavior and preferences

Regulatory updates and their implications

Competitive analysis of major players and their strategies

Healthcare Analytics Market Report Scope Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 37.73 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 37.73 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023 – 2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered End User, end-user, product, type, and region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; Saudi Arabia; UAE

Segmentation:

Healthcare Analytics Market by Type Outlook

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Cognitive Analytics

Healthcare Analytics Market by End User Outlook

Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operational & Administrative Analytics

Population Health Analytics

Healthcare Analytics Market by Component Outlook

Services

Hardware

Software

Healthcare Analytics Market by Deployment Mode Outlook

On-premise

Web-hosted

Cloud-based

Healthcare Analytics Market by End User Outlook

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

ACOs, HIEs, MCOs, and TPAs

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

IBM

Oracle

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

IQVIA

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Elsevier

Optum Inc

Medeanalytics, Inc.

Truven Health Analytics, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Health Catalyst

CitiusTech

Healthcare Analytics Market: Regional Insights

In the Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030, we provide a detailed regional analysis, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Each region’s economic and socio-political factors influencing the Healthcare Analytics are thoroughly examined, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions based on localized data.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Healthcare Analytics Market Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology (Premium Insights)

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Healthcare Analytics Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Healthcare Analytics Market Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis

Chapter 5. COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Analytics Market

5.1. COVID-19 Landscape: Healthcare Analytics Industry Impact

5.2. COVID-19 – Impact Assessment for the Industry

5.3. COVID-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

5.4. Market Trends and Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

Chapter 6. Healthcare Analytics Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

6.1. Dynamics

6.1.1. Drivers

6.1.2. Restraints

6.1.3. Opportunities

6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

6.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

6.2.3. Threat of substitute

6.2.4. Threat of new entrants

6.2.5. Degree of competition

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

7.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players

7.1.3. Vendor Landscape

7.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

7.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 8. Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By Type

8.1. Healthcare Analytics Market Revenue and Volume, by Type, 2023-2030

8.1.1. Descriptive Analytics

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

8.1.2. Predictive Analytics

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

8.1.3. Prescriptive Analytics

8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

Chapter 9. Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By End User

9.1. Healthcare Analytics Market Revenue and Volume, by End User, 2023-2030

9.1.1. Healthcare Payers

9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.2. Healthcare Providers

9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.3. ACOs, HIEs, MCOs, and TPAs

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.4. Others

9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

Chapter 10. Global Healthcare Analytics Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

10.1. North America

10.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.1.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)

10.1.3. United States

10.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)

10.1.4. Rest of North America

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.2.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)

10.2.3. United Kingdom

10.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)

10.2.4. Germany

10.2.5. France

10.2.6. Rest of Europe

10.3. APAC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)

10.3.3. China

10.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)

10.3.4. India

10.3.5. Japan

10.3.6. Rest of APAC

10.4. Middle East and Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)

10.4.3. GCC

10.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)

10.4.4. North Africa

10.4.5. South Africa

10.4.6. Rest of MEA

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)

10.5.3. Brazil

10.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End User (2022-2030)

10.5.4. Rest of LATAM

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. IBM

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product Offerings

11.1.3. Financial Performance

11.1.4. Recent Initiatives

11.2. Oracle

11.3. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

11.4. SAS Institute, Inc.

11.5. McKesson Corporation

11.6. Other Companies

Chapter 12. Research Methodology

12.1. Primary Research

12.2. Secondary Research

12.3. Assumptions

Chapter 13. Appendix

Healthcare Analytics Market: Forecast and Future Outlook

Our report offers a comprehensive forecast of the Healthcare Analytics performance over the next decade. We present data-driven projections for market size, revenue, and growth rates, aiding industry stakeholders in strategizing for long-term success.

Healthcare Analytics Market: How to Access the Report

