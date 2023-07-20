Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating market: Key Tactics by Players to Consolidate Presence | AkzoNobel, PPG, RPM International

“The Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : AkzoNobel, PPG, RPM International, Axalta Coating Systems, Kansai Paint, Asian Paints, Jotun, Tnemec Inc, Crossroads Coatings, Nippon Paint, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating market.

Table of Contents:

1 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Overview

1.1 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Product Overview

1.2 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Solvent-Based Waterproof Coating

1.2.2 Water Emulsion Type Waterproof Coating

1.2.3 Reactive Waterproof Coating

1.3 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Size Overview by Type (2018-2029)

1.3.2 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Historic Market Size Review by Type (2018-2023)

1.3.3 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Forecasted Market Size by Type (2024-2029)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

1.4.2 Europe Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

1.4.4 Latin America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

2 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Top Players by Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Revenue (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Top Players by Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Price (2018-2023)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Concentration Rate (2018-2023)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales and Revenue in 2022

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating as of 2022)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.2 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

3.3 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2024-2029)

3.3.2 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Region (2024-2029)

3.3.3 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2024-2029)

4 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating by Application

4.1 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Indoor Waterproof

4.1.2 Outdoor Waterproof

4.2 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Size Overview by Application (2018-2029)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Historic Market Size Review by Application (2018-2023)

4.2.3 Global Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Forecasted Market Size by Application (2024-2029)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.2 Europe Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.4 Latin America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

5 North America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating by Country

5.1 North America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

5.1.2 North America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

5.1.3 North America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

5.2 North America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

5.2.2 North America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

6 Europe Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating by Country

6.1 Europe Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

6.1.2 Europe Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

6.1.3 Europe Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

6.2 Europe Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

6.2.2 Europe Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

7 Asia-Pacific Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2018-2023)

7.1.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Region (2018-2023)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2024-2029)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Region (2024-2029)

8 Latin America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating by Country

8.1 Latin America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

8.1.2 Latin America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

8.1.3 Latin America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

8.2 Latin America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

8.2.2 Latin America Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

9 Middle East and Africa Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

10 Company Profiles

10.1 AkzoNobel

10.1.1 AkzoNobel Company Information

10.1.2 AkzoNobel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AkzoNobel Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.1.4 AkzoNobel Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Products Offered

10.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

10.2 PPG

10.2.1 PPG Company Information

10.2.2 PPG Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 PPG Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.2.4 PPG Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Products Offered

10.2.5 PPG Recent Development

10.3 RPM International

10.3.1 RPM International Company Information

10.3.2 RPM International Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 RPM International Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.3.4 RPM International Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Products Offered

10.3.5 RPM International Recent Development

10.4 Axalta Coating Systems

10.4.1 Axalta Coating Systems Company Information

10.4.2 Axalta Coating Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Axalta Coating Systems Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.4.4 Axalta Coating Systems Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Products Offered

10.4.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

10.5 Kansai Paint

10.5.1 Kansai Paint Company Information

10.5.2 Kansai Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kansai Paint Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.5.4 Kansai Paint Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Products Offered

10.5.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

10.6 Asian Paints

10.6.1 Asian Paints Company Information

10.6.2 Asian Paints Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Asian Paints Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.6.4 Asian Paints Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Products Offered

10.6.5 Asian Paints Recent Development

10.7 Jotun

10.7.1 Jotun Company Information

10.7.2 Jotun Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Jotun Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.7.4 Jotun Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Products Offered

10.7.5 Jotun Recent Development

10.8 Tnemec Inc

10.8.1 Tnemec Inc Company Information

10.8.2 Tnemec Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tnemec Inc Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.8.4 Tnemec Inc Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Products Offered

10.8.5 Tnemec Inc Recent Development

10.9 Crossroads Coatings

10.9.1 Crossroads Coatings Company Information

10.9.2 Crossroads Coatings Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Crossroads Coatings Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.9.4 Crossroads Coatings Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Products Offered

10.9.5 Crossroads Coatings Recent Development

10.10 Nippon Paint

10.10.1 Nippon Paint Company Information

10.10.2 Nippon Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Nippon Paint Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.10.4 Nippon Paint Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Products Offered

10.10.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

10.11 Sherwin-Williams

10.11.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Information

10.11.2 Sherwin-Williams Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sherwin-Williams Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.11.4 Sherwin-Williams Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Products Offered

10.11.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

10.12 BASF Coatings

10.12.1 BASF Coatings Company Information

10.12.2 BASF Coatings Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 BASF Coatings Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.12.4 BASF Coatings Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Products Offered

10.12.5 BASF Coatings Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Industry Trends

11.4.2 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Drivers

11.4.3 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Challenges

11.4.4 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Distributors

12.3 Commercial Architectural Waterproof Coating Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

