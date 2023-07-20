Print Management Software Market Share, Industry Size, Leading Companies Outlook, Upcoming Challenges and Opportunities till 2028, The Insight Partners

The print management software market size is expected to reach US$ 4,675.65 million by 2028, registering at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new research study conducted by The Insight Partners. Print Management Software market report offers one of the best solutions to know the trends and opportunities in Print Management Software industry. The report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision making. Furthermore, this Print Management Software research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. Thus, the report makes businesses to focus on the more important aspects of the market.

The print management software market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These software solutions help in facilitating secure print release. The need for innovation, agility, flexibility, and speedy business processes boosts the demand for SaaS-based solutions, as these vendors provide solutions that help drive margins with lower operating costs. Canon Inc.; HP, Inc.; and Xerox Corporation are among the key players in the region that provide several security solutions to manage confidential documents to unauthorized audiences, keeping the company’s information safe.

Enhanced printing performance and reduced printing cost are among other factors driving the demand for print management software in APAC. Market players in the region are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to stay competitive in the print management software market. For instance, in March 2020, Ricoh Asia Pacific announced the launch of a fully integrated Celiveo Print Management solution for Ricoh SOP2/SOP2.5 MFDs. This new, fully embedded product is the first solution in the market to comply with the latest IT trend of serverless and edge computing

Top Listed Companies in Print Management Software Market are –

AND Technologies, Inc.

Canon Inc.

ePaper Ltd

KOFAX, INC.

PrinterLogic

PaperCut Software International Pty Ltd

Process Fusion

The Hewlett-Packard Company

ThinPrint GmbH

Xerox Corporation

A security breach is a major concern associated with the printing task. Print management software protects confidential documents for user authentication before publication, ensuring that sensitive documents can be printed and collected only by authorized users. This software can also be configured for print approval, making sure managers, teachers, or system administrators authorize the printing job. In many companies, employees regularly report confidential correspondence, salary information, and other sensitive information on papers lying in print trays. The print management software addresses such vulnerabilities with its capability to facilitate secure print releases. They prevent the premature release of sensitive documents into print trays to keep the company’s information safe. Additionally, print management software provides print environment monitoring with the help of automated print queue control to maintain the continuity of projects; the system alerts when devices require maintenance, updates, or advanced troubleshooting. Such attributes contribute to the print management software market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Print Management Software Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic led to significant disruptions in industries such as logistics, retail, and e-commerce. An increase in the number of COVID cases affected the manufacturing and sales of smartphones and digital cameras in North America. The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico hampered the adoption of print management software. However, the health and economic crisis boosted digitalization in several countries, supporting remote working & learning processes, delivery services, and telemedicine. North America is one of the most critical regions for adopting and growing new technologies due to favorable government policies implemented to boost innovation, the presence of a vast industrial base, and high purchasing power in developed countries such as the US and Canada. The US is a significant for print management software market, especially in the retail & e-commerce sectors. The global health crisis created lucrative opportunities for cloud-based print management software providers in the region. In addition, several businesses moved to cloud-based operations, ensuring that remote and office workers have secure, flexible access to prints and other confidential documents. The key players in the printing sector in the region continued to engage in strategic partnerships and digitalization efforts.

