Near Infrared Imaging Market in North America: Outlook and Forecast, 2020 to 2027

North America Near Infrared Imaging Market was valued at US$ 137.73 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 193.83 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Near infrared imaging is a noninvasive and relatively low-cost optical technique that is becoming a widely used instrument for measuring tissue O2 saturation, changes in hemoglobin volume and, indirectly, brain/muscle blood flow and muscle O2 consumption. NIR light (700-1000nm) penetrates superficial layers (skin, subcutaneous fat, skull, etc.) and is either absorbed by chromophores (oxy- and deoxyhemoglobin and myoglobin) or scattered within the tissue. Since it offers faster resolution and is less harmless to patients, it is beneficial over other strategies.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Olympus Corporation Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Leica Microsystems Nussloch GmbH Perkin Elmer, Inc. LI-COR, Inc. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. Quest Medical Imaging B.V. Mizuho Medical Co,Ltd. SHIMADZU CORPORATION



In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

By Product

Device Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems Near-Infrared Fluorescence and Bioluminescence Imaging Systems

Reagent Indocyanine Green (ICG) Others



By Application

Cancer Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

Preclinical Imaging

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

The North America Near Infrared Imaging Market 2020 – 2027 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

