Non Invasive Brain Stimulation Market Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2028

Non invasive brain stimulation (NIBS) refers to a group of tools and methods for controlling the brain’s excitability through transcranial stimulation. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and transcranial current stimulation are two popular forms of noninvasive brain stimulation. Six TMS devices now have approved uses by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are used in clinical practice: from which five are used to treat medication-refractory depression and the sixth is used to map the motor and speech areas before surgery. In the upcoming years, noninvasive brain stimulation may have an impact on a number of clinical specialties, including psychiatry, neurology, paediatrics, neurosurgery, physical therapy, and physical medicine and rehabilitation. Several large, multisite clinical trials are currently being conducted with the goal of increasing the number of clinical applications of noninvasive brain stimulation.

Transcranial magnetic stimulation involves creating magnetic pulses that are easily transmitted to the skull and other brain tissue. The brain experiences an electrical potential that depolarizes the neurons and causes a variety of reactions. The alternative technique, transcranial current stimulation, uses direct current (DC) or alternating current (AC) with one electrode placed on the target area of the brain and the other on the head.

Non invasive brain stimulation has been used by thousands of people all over the world and is painless, safe procedure with limited side effects. It helps in the improvement of quality of life and lessen the effects of problems with speaking, swallowing, moving, thinking, and other body functions. The rapidly ageing population, increases the risk and prevalence of neurological disorders, rising demand for the devices as a result of the growing acceptance of minimally invasive procedures, and availability of cutting-edge technology are the main factors propelling the non invasive brain stimulation system market growth.

Due to the rising prevalence of neurological diosrders, North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the non invasive brain stimulation system market and is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. As per Parkinson’s Foundation, approximately 1 million Americans were estimated to have Parkinson’s disease in 2020. The combined direct and indirect cost of Parkinson’s disease in the United States, including medical expenses, lost wages due to patients’ incapacity to work, and other costs, are estimated to be around US$ 25 billion annually. As a result, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been driven to provide affordable devices for the treatment of neurological movement disorders due to the increasing burden of Parkinson’s disease on the healthcare system and the uncertain economic climate in the United States.

The Asia Pacific market for non-invasive brain stimulation systems is expected to experience the significat growth over the forecast period owing to rising prevelance of neurological diosrders such as Parkinson’s disorders, epilepsy, depression, and others. Additionally, there has been increasing awareness about non-invasive treatment options for such conditions in the region are also expected to generate the demand for non-invasive brain stimulation systems and amplify the overall market growth in a long run.

The report covers key Non invasive brain stimulation system market developments, such as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies such as BrainsWay, Brainbox Ltd., Flow Neuroscience, eNeura Inc., Magstim, Magnus Medical, Inc., NeoSync, Inc. (Wave Neuroscience, Inc.), MagVenture, Neurocare Group AG, NeuraLace and among others are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the non invasive brain stimulation system market were acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and the customer base of market players. The market players from the non invasive brain stimulation system market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities with the rising demand for non invasive brain stimulation system in the global market

