Avocado Oil Market revenues to grow at nearly at a CAGR of 6.1% during forecast period 2022-2032 | Bertolli olive oils & vinegars, Spectrum Organics Products, LLC, Madana Inc., Proteco Gold Pty Ltd

The global Avocado Oil Market was valued at USD 757.7 million in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow further till USD 1363.7 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Avocado oil is a type of oil that is extracted from the flesh of avocados. It is a fatty oil that is high in monounsaturated fats and has a number of health benefits. Avocado oil is a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E and potassium. It also contains high levels of monounsaturated fats, which have been shown to help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Market Drivers and Trends

The main drivers of the avocado oil market are the growing popularity of the fruit as healthy food and the rising demand for natural and organic products. Other factors that are driving the market are the increasing disposable incomes and the changing lifestyle of consumers.

The main restraints on the market are the high cost of the product and the limited availability of the raw material. The other factors that are restraining the market growth are the stringent regulations regarding the use of chemicals and pesticides in the production of avocado oil.

Market Segments

By Type

Virgin Avocado Oil,

Refined Avocado Oil

Fractionated Avocado Oil

By Application

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Major Players in the Global Avocado Oil Market

The key players studied in the report are La Tourangelle, Inc., Omega Nature’s Finest, Nutiva, Inc., Chosen Foods LLC, Bertolli olive oils & vinegars, Spectrum Organics Products, LLC, Madana Inc., Proteco Gold Pty Ltd, ZOE Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and California Olive Ranch among others.

