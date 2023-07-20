Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market size, share, growth factors, competitive landscape and regional forecast 2021-2031

Global Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Construction and demolition waste management is the process of handling, sorting, and recycling construction and demolition waste. Construction and demolition waste includes materials such as concrete, bricks, glass, metal, and wood.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the construction and demolition waste management market.

Firstly, there is a growing awareness of the need to manage construction and demolition waste in a more sustainable and efficient manner. This is driven by a number of factors, including increasing regulatory pressure, the need to reduce environmental impact, and the desire to improve resource efficiency.

Secondly, there is a growing body of evidence that demonstrates the financial and environmental benefits of effective construction and demolition waste management. This is encouraging more companies to adopt waste management practices and invest in waste management infrastructure.

Finally, there is a growing recognition of the role that construction and demolition waste can play in the circular economy. This is driving investment in recycling and reuse infrastructure and the development of new business models that focus on the recovery of valuable resources from waste.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in construction and demolition waste management technology.

One is the use of more recycled materials in construction projects. This helps to reduce the amount of waste that is sent to landfills.

Another trend is the use of green construction methods and materials. This helps to reduce the impact of construction projects on the environment.

Finally, there is a trend toward the use of more efficient waste management methods. This includes the use of compactors and recycling facilities.

Market Segments

The Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market is segmented by source, service, material, and region. On the basis of source, the market is divided into construction, renovation, and demolition. On the basis of service, it is classified into collection and disposal. On the basis of material, it is segregated into concrete, bricks, metal, wood, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market includes players such as Clean Harbors, Inc., Daiseki Co., Ltd., FCC Environment, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., Remondis Se & Co. KG, Renewi plc, Republic Services, Inc., Veolia Environment, Waste Connection, and Waste Management Inc.

