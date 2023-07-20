Conductive Silicone Rubber Market specific opportunities and trends affecting the Growth | Wacker Chemie AG, Nusil Technologies LLC

Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Conductive Silicone Rubber Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Conductive silicone rubber is a type of silicone rubber that is designed to be electrically conductive. It is typically used in applications where it is necessary to dissipate static electricity, such as in electronic equipment. Conductive silicone rubber is made by adding conductive fillers, such as carbon black, to the base silicone rubber compound. The resulting material is then vulcanized, or cured, using a process that involves the application of heat and pressure.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the conductive silicone rubber market are the growing demand for miniaturization of electronic devices, the increasing use of renewable energy sources, and the need for improved electrical and thermal conductivity. The miniaturization of electronic devices has led to a need for smaller and more flexible electrical components.

Additionally, the increasing use of renewable energy sources has created a need for improved electrical and thermal conductivity in order to reduce power losses.

Conductive silicone rubber is an ideal material for use in these applications due to its high thermal conductivity and electrical resistivity.

Key Trends

The key trends in conductive silicone rubber technology are the development of new conductive fillers and the improvement of manufacturing processes.

This is leading to conductive silicone rubber becoming increasingly available in a wide range of formulations and grades.

This is making it more accessible for use in a wider range of applications.

Market Segmentation

The Conductive Silicone Rubber Market is segmented by product, application, and region. By product, the market is classified into thermally conductive and electrically conductive. By application, the market is divided into automotive & transportation, industrial machines, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Conductive Silicone Rubber Market are DOW Corning, Reiss Manufacturing, Wacker Chemie AG, Nusil Technologies LLC, Momentive Performance Materials, ACC Silicones, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Bluestar Silicones, KCC Corporation and Evonik.

