Automated Parking System Market is expected to witness a huge growth over and forecast 2021-2031 | Parkmatic and AutoMotion Parking Systems

Global Automated Parking System Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automated Parking System Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21524

An Automated Parking System (APS) is a parking facility where the parking and retrieval of vehicles is fully automated. APSs are designed to minimize the amount of time and effort required to park and retrieve a vehicle. They are often used in conjunction with other automated systems, such as electronic toll collection (ETC) and electronic vehicle registration (EVR).

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Automated Parking System market are the increasing need for efficient parking management and the growing demand for smart city solutions.

The increasing need for efficient parking management is one of the key drivers of the Automated Parking System market. The growing number of vehicles and the limited availability of parking space are the major challenges faced by the parking industry.

The growing demand for smart city solutions is another key driver of the Automated Parking System market. Smart city solutions help in reducing traffic congestion and pollution, and improve the quality of life of the citizens. Automated parking systems are one of the key components of smart city solutions.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in automated parking system technology include the following:

Increased use of robotics: Robotics are increasingly being used in automated parking systems in order to improve efficiency and accuracy. Improved sensors and software: Sensors and software continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, allowing for more accurate and efficient parking. Connectivity: Automated parking systems are increasingly being connected to other systems, such as building management systems, to improve overall efficiency. Big data: Automated parking systems generate a lot of data that can be used to improve operations and optimize performance.

Get A Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21524

Market Segments

The Automated Parking System Market is segmented by automation level, end-user, system and region. By automation level, the market is divided into semi-automated and fully-automated. Based on end-user, it is segmented into commercial, residential and mixed-use. On the basis of system, it is bifurcated into hardware and software. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Automated Parking System Market includes players such as Skyline Parking AG, Westfalia Parking, Unitronics (1989) (R”G) Ltd., Klaus Multiparking GmbH, Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., City Lift Parking, LLC, Park Plus Inc., Wohr Parking System Pvt. Ltd., Parkmatic and AutoMotion Parking Systems.

Buy Now – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS21524

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

New Report Published by Global Insight Services : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/