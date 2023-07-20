Agricultural Micronutrients Market is driven by growing awareness of the importance of micronutrients for plant health | he Mosaic Company, Haifa Group and Sapec SA

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on ZZZ market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Agricultural micronutrients are those nutrients that are required in small quantities by plants. They include Boron (B), Chlorine (Cl), Copper (Cu), Iron (Fe), Manganese (Mn), Molybdenum (Mo), and Zinc (Zn). While macronutrients are required in large quantities and are typically applied to fields in the form of fertilizers, micronutrients are applied in much smaller quantities and are often applied in the form of chelates or through the irrigation water.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in agricultural micronutrients technology. One is the development of new and more effective micronutrient products. This includes products that are more concentrated and easier to apply, as well as products that are specifically designed for certain crops or soil types.

Another trend is the increasing use of micronutrients in foliar applications. This is because foliar applications can provide a more targeted and efficient way to deliver micronutrients to plants.

Finally, there is an increasing focus on understanding the role of micronutrients in plant nutrition and how to optimize their use in order to improve crop yields. This includes research on the most effective application methods and timing, as well as the development of new diagnostic tools to help farmers identify micronutrient deficiencies in their crops.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Agricultural Micronutrients market are the increasing demand for food, the need for higher crop yields, and the growing awareness of the importance of micronutrients for plant health.

The demand for food is increasing due to the growing population and the need for higher crop yields is driven by the need to meet the food demand.

The growing awareness of the importance of micronutrients for plant health is driven by the increasing research on the topic and the growing recognition of the role of micronutrients in plant nutrition.

Restraints & Challenges

The major restraints in the agricultural micronutrients market are the high cost of micronutrient products and the lack of awareness among farmers about the benefits of using micronutrients. In addition, the micronutrient products are not easily available in all regions, which is another challenge for the market growth.

Market Segments

The Agricultural Micronutrients Market is segmented by type, mode of application, form and region. By type, the market is divided into zinc, boron, iron, manganese and others. Based on mode of application, it is bifurcated into soil, foliar and fertigation. On the basis of form, it is classified into chelated and non-chelated micronutrients. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Agricultural Micronutrients Market includes players such as BASF SE, AkzoNobel, Nutrien, Ltd., Nufarm, Coromandel International Ltd., Helena Chemical Company, Yara International ASA, The Mosaic Company, Haifa Group and Sapec SA.

