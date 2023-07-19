Hydroponics Market Report Unveils Remarkable Growth Opportunities in Agriculture Industry

Sheridan, WY – Beyond Market Insights LLC, a leading market research firm specializing in agriculture and horticulture sectors, is pleased to announce the release of its comprehensive Hydroponics Market Report. This in-depth analysis offers valuable insights and data on the global hydroponics market, highlighting key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and lucrative opportunities within the industry.

Hydroponics, a soilless cultivation technique, has gained significant traction in recent years due to its numerous advantages over traditional farming methods. The hydroponics system allows crops to be cultivated in controlled environments, utilizing nutrient-rich water solutions. This approach not only conserves water but also enables year-round cultivation, independent of weather conditions, leading to higher crop yields and quality.

Key Highlights of the Hydroponics Market Report:

Market Size and Growth: The report provides a detailed assessment of the current market size and growth projections for the hydroponics industry, covering various regions and major countries.

Market Segmentation: An in-depth analysis of different hydroponics systems, such as nutrient film technique (NFT), deep water culture (DWC), and aeroponics, along with their applications in growing vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers.

Regional Analysis: The report offers a comprehensive regional analysis, focusing on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other emerging markets, to identify the regions with the highest growth potential.

Competitive Landscape: A thorough examination of the competitive landscape, profiling key players, their product portfolios, and strategies to gain a competitive edge in the hydroponics market.

Emerging Trends: The report explores the latest trends and technological advancements influencing the hydroponics industry, including the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence in hydroponics systems.

Opportunities and Challenges: An assessment of the opportunities and challenges faced by market players, investors, and stakeholders in the hydroponics industry, providing a roadmap for strategic decision-making.

“As the demand for sustainable and efficient farming practices continues to rise, hydroponics presents itself as a game-changer in the agriculture sector,” said Abhijay Patil, Market Analyst at Beyond Market Insights LLC. “Our Hydroponics Market Report aims to equip industry players with valuable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address potential challenges.”

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Hydroponics – Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2017 – 2028

Chapter 3. Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Hydroponics Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Hydroponics – Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Key Opportunities – Prioritized

3.6. Industry Analysis – Porter’s

3.7. Hydroponics- PEST Analysis

Chapter 4. Hydroponics Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Hydroponics Market: Type Analysis

4.1.1. Aggregate Systems

4.1.1.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.1.2. Liquid Systems

4.1.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Hydroponics Market: Crops Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Hydroponics Market: Crops Analysis

5.1.1. Tomatoes

5.1.1.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

5.1.2. Lettuce

5.1.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

5.1.3. Peppers

5.1.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

5.1.4. Cucumbers

5.1.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

5.1.5. Herbs

5.1.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

5.1.6. Others

5.1.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Hydroponics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Hydroponics Market Share By Region, 2020 & 2028

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Hydroponics market by type, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Hydroponics market by crops, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.3. The U.S.

6.2.4. Canada

6.2.5. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Hydroponics market by type, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Hydroponics market by crops, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.4. U.K.

6.3.5. France

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Hydroponics market by type, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Hydroponics market by crops, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.3. China

6.4.4. Japan

6.4.5. India

6.5. South America

6.5.1. Hydroponics market by structure, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Hydroponics market by offering, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.3. Brazil

6.6. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

7.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

7.4. Market Position Analysis

7.5. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. AeroFarms

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Product benchmarking

8.1.3. Recent developments

8.2. AmHydro

8.3. Argus Control Systems Limited

8.4. Emirates Hydroponics Farms

8.5. Freight Farms

8.6. Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.

8.7. Heliospectra AB

8.8. LumiGrow

8.9. Signify Holding

8.10. Terra Tech Corp.

About Beyond Market Insights LLC:

Beyond Market Insights is a renowned market research firm committed to providing comprehensive and accurate data on various industries, with a strong focus on the agriculture and horticulture sectors. Our team of expert analysts and researchers strives to deliver valuable market intelligence to assist businesses in making informed decisions.

