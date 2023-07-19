Herbicides Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | BASF, Bayer AG, DowDupont, Syngenta AG, SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO., LTD, FMC Corporation, WILBUR-ELLIS HOLDINGS, INC

Global Herbicides Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Herbicides Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Herbicides are chemicals used to kill or control plants. There are many different types of herbicides, each designed to kill a specific type of plant. Some herbicides are selective, meaning they only kill certain types of plants. Other herbicides are non-selective, meaning they will kill any type of plant they come in contact with.

Herbicides are used for a variety of reasons, including killing weeds in gardens and fields, controlling invasive plants, and clearing land for development. Some herbicides are also used to kill plants that are harmful to crops, such as insects or diseases.

Key Trends

The key trends in herbicide technology are the development of more effective and targeted herbicides and the use of biotechnology to develop herbicide-resistant crops.

The development of more effective herbicides has been driven by the increasing problem of herbicide resistance. Herbicide resistance occurs when a weed population evolves the ability to survive and reproduce after exposure to a herbicide that would normally kill it. This resistance can develop very quickly, and once it occurs, it is very difficult to control. As a result, there is a need for herbicides that are more effective and targeted.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the herbicide market include the growing demand for food and feed, the need for efficient and sustainable agricultural practices, and the increasing instances of weed resistance.

The demand for food and feed is the primary driver of the herbicides market. The world population is projected to reach 9.1 billion by 2050, which will lead to an increase in the demand for food and feed. The area under cultivation is expected to increase to meet this demand, which will in turn drive the demand for herbicides.

The need for efficient and sustainable agricultural practices is another key driver of the herbicides market. The increasing instances of weed resistance have made it necessary for farmers to adopt efficient and sustainable weed management practices. Herbicides play an important role in these practices as they help in the control of weeds.

Market Segments

The Herbicides Market is segmented based on type, mode of action, crop type, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into synthetic herbicide and bio herbicide. Based on mode of action, the market is categorized into selective and non-selective herbicide. Based on crop type, it is divided into corn, cotton, soybean, wheat, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Herbicides Market report includes players such as BASF, Bayer AG, DowDupont, Syngenta AG, SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO., LTD, FMC Corporation, WILBUR-ELLIS HOLDINGS, INC, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION and Nufarm Ltd.

