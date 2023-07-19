Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins market: Key Pitfalls to Encounter in 2023 | Clariant, Eutec Chemical, Sarex

“The Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : Clariant, Eutec Chemical, Sarex, Presafer (Qingyuan) Phosphor Chemical, Qingdao OPERATE New Material, U.S. Borax

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins market.

Table of Contents:

1 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2029

1.2.2 Phosphorus Flame Retardant

1.2.3 Brominated Flame Retardant

1.3 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2029

1.3.2 Electronic Packaging

1.3.3 Adhesive

1.3.4 Coating

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.4.2 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.4.3 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.4.4 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Market Average Price Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Key Players of Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.4 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.5 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.7 Global Key Manufacturers of Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins, Product Offered and Application

2.8 Global Key Manufacturers of Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins, Date of Enter into This Industry

2.9 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.9.1 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Market Concentration Rate

2.9.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Players Market Share by Revenue

2.10 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production by Region

3.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.2 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value by Region (2018-2029)

3.2.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Forecasted Production Value of Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins by Region (2024-2029)

3.3 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.4 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production by Region (2018-2029)

3.4.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.2 Global Forecasted Production of Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins by Region (2024-2029)

3.5 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Market Price Analysis by Region (2018-2023)

3.6 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production and Value, Year-over-Year Growth

3.6.1 North America Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

3.6.2 Europe Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

3.6.3 China Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

3.6.4 Japan Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

4 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.2 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Consumption by Region (2018-2029)

4.2.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Consumption by Region (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Forecasted Consumption by Region (2024-2029)

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.3.2 North America Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Consumption by Country (2018-2029)

4.3.3 United States

4.3.4 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.4.2 Europe Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Consumption by Country (2018-2029)

4.4.3 Germany

4.4.4 France

4.4.5 U.K.

4.4.6 Italy

4.4.7 Russia

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.5.1 Asia Pacific Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Consumption Growth Rate by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.5.2 Asia Pacific Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Consumption by Region (2018-2029)

4.5.3 China

4.5.4 Japan

4.5.5 South Korea

4.5.6 China Taiwan

4.5.7 Southeast Asia

4.5.8 India

4.6 Latin America, Middle East & Africa

4.6.1 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.6.2 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Consumption by Country (2018-2029)

4.6.3 Mexico

4.6.4 Brazil

4.6.5 Turkey

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production by Type (2018-2029)

5.1.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production by Type (2024-2029)

5.1.3 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.2 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value by Type (2018-2029)

5.2.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value by Type (2024-2029)

5.2.3 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.3 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Price by Type (2018-2029)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production by Application (2018-2029)

6.1.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production by Application (2024-2029)

6.1.3 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.2 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value by Application (2018-2029)

6.2.1 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value by Application (2024-2029)

6.2.3 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Value Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.3 Global Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Price by Application (2018-2029)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Clariant

7.1.1 Clariant Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Corporation Information

7.1.2 Clariant Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Clariant Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.1.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Clariant Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Eutec Chemical

7.2.1 Eutec Chemical Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Corporation Information

7.2.2 Eutec Chemical Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Eutec Chemical Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.2.4 Eutec Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Eutec Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Sarex

7.3.1 Sarex Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sarex Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Sarex Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Sarex Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Sarex Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Presafer (Qingyuan) Phosphor Chemical

7.4.1 Presafer (Qingyuan) Phosphor Chemical Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Corporation Information

7.4.2 Presafer (Qingyuan) Phosphor Chemical Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Presafer (Qingyuan) Phosphor Chemical Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.4.4 Presafer (Qingyuan) Phosphor Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Presafer (Qingyuan) Phosphor Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Qingdao OPERATE New Material

7.5.1 Qingdao OPERATE New Material Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Corporation Information

7.5.2 Qingdao OPERATE New Material Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Qingdao OPERATE New Material Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.5.4 Qingdao OPERATE New Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Qingdao OPERATE New Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 U.S. Borax

7.6.1 U.S. Borax Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Corporation Information

7.6.2 U.S. Borax Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Product Portfolio

7.6.3 U.S. Borax Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.6.4 U.S. Borax Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 U.S. Borax Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

8.3 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Production Mode & Process

8.4 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Sales Channels

8.4.2 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Distributors

8.5 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Customers

9 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Market Dynamics

9.1 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Industry Trends

9.2 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Market Drivers

9.3 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Market Challenges

9.4 Flame Retardants for Epoxy Resins Market Restraints

10 Research Finding and Conclusion

11 Methodology and Data Source

11.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.1.1 Research Programs/Design

11.1.2 Market Size Estimation

11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

11.2 Data Source

11.2.1 Secondary Sources

11.2.2 Primary Sources

11.3 Author List

11.4 Disclaimer

