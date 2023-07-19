Automated People Mover Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031

New York, Global Automated People Mover Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automated People Mover Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An Automated People Mover (APM) is a type of automated guideway transit (AGT), which is a fully automated, driverless system that transports passengers within airports, hotels, business parks, or other limited-access sites. APMs typically operate on a dedicated right-of-way, and are either powered by electric batteries or rubber tires. The first APM system was installed at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 1971, and the technology has been continuously evolving since then.

Key Trends

The key trends in Automated People Mover technology are:

1. Increased use of artificial intelligence and machine learning: Automated People Movers are increasingly using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to improve their operations. This includes using these technologies to better predict passenger demand, optimize routes and schedules, and improve safety and security.

2. Increased use of biometrics: Automated People Movers are increasingly using biometrics technologies to improve security and reduce passenger fraud. This includes using biometrics to verify passenger identities and track passenger movements.

3. Increased use of sensors and data: Automated People Movers are increasingly using sensors and data to improve their operations. This includes using sensors to track passenger movements and monitor equipment performance. Automated People Movers are also using data to better understand passenger behavior and to improve customer service.

4. Improved connectivity: Automated People Movers are increasingly connecting to other systems, such as building management systems and security systems. This allows for better coordination of operations and improved security.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Automated People Mover market are the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective transportation solutions, the need for reducing traffic congestion, and the need for reducing emissions.

Market Segmentation

The Automated People Mover Market is segmented by system type, application and region. By system type, the market is divided into monorail, duo rail, and automated guideway transit. By application, the market is classified into airport, urban transit, amusements parks, shopping or commercial centers, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Automated People Mover Market are Siemens, Mitsubhishi Heavy Industries, Doppelmayr Seilbahnen GmbH, PT Len Industri (Persero), LEITNER AG, Coester Group, Hyundai Rotem Company, IHI Corporation, Alstom, and LAX Integrated Express Solutions.

