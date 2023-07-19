Industrial Machine Vision Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2023-2032 | Basler AG, OMRON Corporation, Sick AG, Tordivel AS

Industrial machine vision is a technology used to automatically inspect and analyze images for various manufacturing purposes. It is typically used to inspect products for defects, to ensure proper assembly, and to verify product dimensions. Machine vision systems can be either standalone or integrated into other manufacturing systems such as robots or conveyors.

Key Trends

Some key trends in industrial machine vision technology include the following:

1. Increased use of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to improve image processing and analysis.

2. Increased use of 3D imaging and reconstruction techniques.

3. Increased use of high-speed cameras and image sensors.

4. Increased use of embedded vision systems.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the industrial machine vision market include growing demand for quality inspection in various industries, rising need for automation in various industrial processes, and increasing adoption of machine vision in logistics. Additionally, technological advancements in machine vision cameras, software, and processors are expected to drive market growth.

Quality inspection is one of the major applications of machine vision. Machine vision systems are used for quality inspection of various products in industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, and automotive. These systems help in detecting defects in products and help in maintaining the quality of the products.

The rising need for automation in various industrial processes is another key driver of industrial machine vision market. Machine vision systems are used in various automated industrial processes such as material handling, pick & place, and packaging. These systems help in increasing the efficiency of the processes and reducing the chances of human errors.

The increasing adoption of machine vision in logistics is another factor driving the market growth. Machine vision systems are used for tracking and identification of products in logistics. These systems help in reducing the time and cost associated with the manual tracking of products.

Market Segments

The Industrial Machine Vision Market is segmented by deployment, component, product, and region. By deployment, the market is divided into general, and robotic cell. Based on component, it is bifurcated into hardware and software. On the basis of product, it is classified into pc-based and smart-camera based. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Industrial Machine Vision Market includes players such as Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, LMI Technologies, Inc., Microscan Systems, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Sick AG and Tordivel AS.

