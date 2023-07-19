Electric Bus Market Research Report and Forecast to 2023-2032 | Beiqi Foton Motor, BMW AG, BYD Company

Electric bus technology has come a long way in recent years, and it is now possible to find electric buses on the market that are capable of providing a comfortable, efficient, and cost-effective ride.

Range is an important consideration for any electric vehicle, and buses are no exception. The range of an electric bus is determined by a number of factors, including the size of the battery, the efficiency of the drivetrain, and the weight of the vehicle. Electric buses typically have a range of around 100 miles, although some models are capable of traveling further.

Charging time is another important consideration, as buses typically spend a significant amount of time idling at bus stops. The majority of electric buses on the market can be fully charged in around 4-6 hours, although some models are capable of being charged in as little as 2 hours.

Key Trends and Drivers

Some of the key trends in the electric bus market are:

Increasing adoption of electric buses: With the increasing awareness of the benefits of electric vehicles, more and more bus operators are opting for electric buses. This is especially true in countries with stringent emission norms.

Range anxiety: One of the main concerns for bus operators considering electric buses is range anxiety, i.e. the fear of the bus running out of charge before reaching its destination. This is slowly being addressed with the introduction of buses with longer ranges.

Infrastructure challenges: Another challenge faced by the electric bus market is the lack of infrastructure, such as charging stations. This is slowly being addressed with the introduction of charging infrastructure by governments and private players.

Market Segments

The Electric Bus Market has been segmented into Type, Application, and Region. Based on the Type, the Electric Bus Market is segmented into All-Electric, PHEV, and FCEV. On the basis of Application, the market is bifurcated into Intercity and Intracity. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

Some major key players of Electric Bus Market are Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd. (Japan), Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. (China), BMW AG (Germany), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Daimler AG (Germany), Ford Motor Company (US), General Motors (US), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), and Volvo (Sweden).

