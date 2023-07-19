Generic Drugs Market – Growth Factors, Regional And Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2028

Generic drugs are the medications that are developed to be similar to a medicine that is already commercially available in the market with a brand name. The generic drug is similar to the medicine available in terms of dosage, safety and strength, mode of administration, quality and intended use. Due to the similarities, generic drugs are capable of treating various diseases. Generic drugs are most cost effective than the branded ones, hence they are being preferred on a large scale during the recent years.

Market Dynamics:

The generic drugs market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period since they are available at a cost effective price and also offer similar results as their branded counterparts. In addition, the benefits of generic drugs over the macroscopic medicines is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global generic drugs market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as biosimilars, super generic and simple generic. The generic drugs market, based on application is segmented into, anti-infective drugs, anti-arthritis drugs, anti-cancer drugs, central nervous system drugs, cardiovascular drugs, respiratory drugs and other applications. On the basis of distribution channel, the global generic drugs market is segmented into, hospitals, pharmacies, private clinics and other distribution channels

Generic Drugs Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global generic drugs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2023 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The generic drugs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Top Listed Players in this Report are:

The reports cover key developments in the generic drugs market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from generic drugs market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for generic drugs market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the generic drugs market.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Mylan N.V.

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

• Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

• Apotex Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Cipla Inc.

The report also includes the profiles of key generic drugs market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Scope of the Report:

The “Global Generic Drugs Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of generic drugs market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, distribution channel and geography. The global generic drugs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading generic drugs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

