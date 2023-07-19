Nanopharmaceuticals Market – Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Nanopharmaceuticals is an upcoming part of nanomedicine, which includes discovery/development and delivery of drugs using nanobiotechnology. It also includes the use of nanoparticles as therapeutic agents in various medical fields such as oncology, neurology, infectious diseases and others. nanopharmaceuticals are known to have different chemical, physical and biological properties as compared to its lager counterparts. These compounds have a larger surface area coupled with nano scale properties, which can be utilized to offer advancement in drug and gene development. The nanopharmaceuticals have wide scope that comprises smart material for tissue engineering aspects, intelligent tools for drug delivery aspects, diagnostics and others.

Market Dynamics:

The nanopharmaceuticals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and infectious diseases. In addition, the benefits of nanaopharmaceuticals over the macroscopic medicines is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Market Players:

Abbott

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Stryker

• Kadmon Holdings, Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Kaken Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The global nanopharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of carrier type, application and end user. Based on carrier type, the market is segmented as nanocrystals, protein, liposomes, polymer, inorganic and other carriers. The nanopharmaceuticals market, based on application is segmented into, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, oncology, neurology and other applications. On the basis of end user, the global nanopharmaceuticals market is segmented into, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and other pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global nanopharmaceuticals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2023 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The nanopharmaceuticals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region..

MARKET SCOPE:

The “Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of nanopharmaceuticals market with detailed market segmentation by carrier type, application, end user and geography. The global nanopharmaceuticals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading nanopharmaceuticals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market..

