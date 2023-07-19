Hospital Lights Market is expected to reach US$ 9,765.09 Million by 2028 | The Insight Partners

Rising Government Initiatives to Improve Energy Efficiency in Hospitals Drive Hospital Lights Market Growth

Hospitals and clinics have high energy demands due to 24×7 operations, medical imaging equipment, and special clean air and sanitary requirements. Energy efficiency has become a major policy instrument worldwide, assisting in meeting the significant increase in energy demand. All the government and nongovernment agencies are working together for ensuring sustainable energy usage. For example, the UK government published guidance in November 2020 on proposed regulations to implement new eco-design and energy labeling requirements for light sources and separate control gears. These requirements include measures to raise minimum energy efficiency requirements for lighting products, which will lead to the phasing out of several less efficient lamp types. As per the Ministry of Power of the Government of India, there is a huge potential for energy savings in hospitals and healthcare institutions. For example, the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) of India shows that hospitals in India have the potential to achieve 42% energy savings by implementing energy-efficient measures. Such initiatives for promoting energy-efficient products are fueling the demand for LED lighting products, thereby driving the hospital lights market growth.

Moreover, energy saving, emission reduction, and green development have become common concerns of different countries due to the global energy shortage. According to statistics, lighting application accounts for ~20% of the total power consumption of the world. Lighting in China accounts for ~14% of total power consumption. Therefore, lighting has always been the key area of energy conversion in the world. Thus, the adoption of LED lights, which are successfully transforming the definition and scope of lighting technology, is growing rapidly. Also, the stringent rules proposed by governments and regulatory bodies in the US, Canada, and the European Union on using less efficient lighting have paved the growth path for the LED lighting business. A surge in the adoption of LED lights will contribute to the transformation of old hospital buildings into new energy-efficient hospital premises, thereby driving the hospital lights market growth.

The List of Companies – Hospital Lights Market

Signify Holding (Philips)

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Cree Lighting

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

KLS Martin Group

Stryker Corporation

GE Current

Hubbell Incorporated

Trilux GMBH & Co. KG

Zumtobel Lighting GMBH

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hospital Lights Market Growth:

North America is one of the most crucial regions in terms of the adoption and flourishment of new advanced technologies due to various government policies favoring innovation, a substantial industrial base, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. Hence, any impact on the growth of the industrial sector is expected to hamper the economic growth of the region. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction of various hospitals was halted. For example, the construction project of Michigan Medicine, which was started in 2019, was discontinued during the pandemic; the hospital was scheduled to start offering patient care services in 2024. Such delays in project completion limited the adoption of hospital lights in 2020. However, in 2021, the resumption of many hospital projects created positive growth avenues for the market.

Players operating in the hospital lights market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.

In 2022, Hubbell Incorporated has been recognized as the World’s Most Ethical Companies of 2022; it was given this recognition for the second time by Ethisphere.

In 2022, TRILUX Switzerland acquired Monolicht GmbH, a local luminaire manufacturer. The company will continue to operate as an independent local subsidiary of TRILUX in Switzerland.

The hospital lights market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into troffer, surface-mounted lights, surgical lamps, and others. By technology, the market share is segmented into fluorescent technology, LED technology, and others. By application, the hospital lights market is segmented into patient wards and ICUs, surgical suites, examination rooms, and others. Based on geography, the market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America.

