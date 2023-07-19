Broadcast Infrastructure Market is expected to reach US$ 8,145.7 Million by 2028

Increasing Demand for Digital Terrestrial TVs to Provide Growth Opportunities for Broadcast Infrastructure Market During 2021–2028



According to our latest market study on “Broadcast Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Technology, and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 4,713.7 million in 2021 to US$ 8,145.7 million by 2028; and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Digital terrestrial TV (DTTV) is an implementation of digital television technology to provide a greater number of channels with better picture and sound quality using aerial broadcasts. The inclination of people toward video-on-demand (VOD) services and digital terrestrial television (DTT) with advanced video and audio features is growing exponentially in today’s fast-paced and technologically advanced world. With the availability of unlimited choices such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, and Disney plus, and on-demand channels of broadcasters, viewers are served with a vast range of options than ever before. Despite the dominance of these networks, terrestrial television continues to assert its position as a basic service to viewers worldwide. DTT broadcasting allows the transmission of about 10 or more digital services in a single frequency. According to TIP analysis, more than 45% of the Australian population utilizes a terrestrial broadcast network. Owing to this fact, the terrestrial broadcast network has become an important platform for news and current affairs, live sports, cultural programs, and general programming between broadcasters and their viewers. Growing demand for smart TVs and increasing advancements in the telecom and broadcast industry are anticipated to drive DTTV technology. Furthermore, the VOD industry contains several business models, service deals, and access modes, which continue to grow significantly. Viewers rely on the VOD services that are delivered at affordable rates and help in delivering a diverse viewing experience.

Broadcast Infrastructure Market – Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clyde Broadcast Technology

CS Computer Systems Ltd.

Dacast Inc.

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA

Grass Valley

Kaltura

Nevion

Ross Video Ltd

Zixi

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Broadcast Infrastructure Market:

According to the latest situation report from World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Spain, UK, Germany, and France are among the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and since then it has spread across the globe. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting industries worldwide. The global economy took the worst hit in 2020, which is likely to continue in 2021 as well. The COVID-19 pandemic is creating challenges for medical institutions, healthcare organizations, manufacturing units, commercial office premises, shopping complexes, and airports worldwide.

The broadcast infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

Broadcast Infrastructure Market – by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Broadcast Infrastructure Market – by Technology

Digital Broadcasting

Analog Broadcasting

Broadcast Infrastructure Market – by Application

OTT

Terrestrial

Satellite

IPTV

Others

Players operating in the broadcast infrastructure market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.

In June 2021, EVS, the leading provider of live video technology for broadcast and new media productions, announced its partnership with Gravity Media to supply Xeebra multi-camera review system as the core technology for the company’s new integrated video adjudication and communications solution.

In June 2021, Ross Video announced the acquisition of Primestream a Media-Asset workflow solution company. These solutions are used by customers within various market verticals, including enterprise, digital media, sports, and broadcast. Their solutions are designed to solve the unique and increasingly complex creative, business, and technology challenges in each market. Through this acquisition, Ross will naturally look to blend its Streamline media asset management solution with the Primestream products over time, to create a fully converged graphics and production asset management platform.

