Malware Analysis Market Size and Share, Business Opportunities, Regional Demand, Revenue and Key Manufacturers Forecast to 2027

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Malware Analysis Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global malware analysis market is expected to reach US$ 24,898.3 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027. As cyber attackers discover new sophisticated ways to encrypt their malicious payloads as well as even entire malware packages, defenders find it further difficult to analyze and defeat this software. The threat of massive automated malware creation along with enhancement in obfuscation techniques could considerably reduce the percentage of sample information that can be analyzed by security firms. Thus, the constant change in the attack behavior has resulted in the adoption of a more comprehensive and vigilant malware analysis tool by the enterprises.

The malware analysis market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM. The North America region holds the highest market share, whereas APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. The U.S. is a hub of leading IT & cloud based companies which includes Google, Oracle, IBM and Amazon Web Services etc. Also, it is the world’s largest economy with a well-developed infrastructure. US has the most influential financial market in the world and one of the largest stock exchange. The data splurge in the country is owing to the presence of several tech & financial institutions. Further, it has deep integration of IoT based connected devices, that generates huge amount of digital data every second. The developments in the field of Big Data, Business Intelligence (BI), and other associated technologies is expected to propel the growth of malware analysis adoption by various enterprises.

Increasing government initiatives is attributing to the growth of the market. Governments across several countries worldwide are taking initiatives to support the adoption of malware analysis tool by enterprises. For instance, in 2017, the Indian government launched its Cyber Swachhta Kendra, a Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre. The center aims to detect botnet infections in the country, and avoid further infections by notifying, enable cleaning as well as securing systems of end-users. Also, In March 2019, a new EU “Cybersecurity Act” was approved by the European Parliament. The new regulation creates an EU cyber security certification framework.

This framework is envisioned to escalate the transparency of the cyber security guarantee of ICT products, services as well as processes, and thus enhance trust and assist end-users to make well-informed choices. Another crucial reason for the framework is to evade the increase of contradictory or overlapping national certifications and thereby reduce costs. As per the regulation, the EC is authorized to adopt European cyber security certification schemes, set by ENISA, regarding particular groups of ICT products, services as well as processes. The schemes could cover, for instance, ICT products, services, and processes used in airplanes, cars, medical devices, power plants, as well as Internet-connected consumer devices.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Malware Analysis Market are shown below:

By Component (Solution and Service);

By Organizational Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises);

By Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based);

By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, and Others)

The implementation of digital solutions is gaining pace across various industries including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, BFSI, media & entertainment and retail among others. These industries are increasingly benefiting themselves from digital transformation. Analytics enable them to better apprehend and serve customers. Further, access to real-time information results in efficient decision-making. Automation of business operations facilitates them to escalate productivity. For instance, automotive manufacturers have revolutionized their manufacturing process with the use of robots; and airline companies have become proficient at pricing through real-time information of supply and demand.

Furthermore, retail companies with robust digital capabilities have designed seamless omnichannel environments. Also, healthcare industry has modernized through electronic health records (EHR), digital tools which track patients’ vital signs, as well as virtual consultations between patients and doctors. However, with the increasing adoption of digital technologies such as IoT, Big Data, and AI, throughout business as well as society at large, the growing connectivity of everything has created challenges in terms of compliance, security, and data protection. Thus, addressing new malware trends is propelling the adoption of malware analysis tools.

