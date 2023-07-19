Asset Integrity Management Services Market Latest Trends, Industry Size, Major Segments and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2027, The Insight Partners

Latest market study on “Asset Integrity Management Control Market to 2027 by Service Type (Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Inspection, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Structural Integrity Management, Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study, Reliability-Availability-Maintainability (RAM) Study, Forensic Engineering, and Failure Analysis Services); Industry (Oil & Gas, Power, Marine, Mining, Aerospace, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the asset integrity management services market is estimated to reach US$ 37.92 Bn by 2027 from US$ 17.95 Bn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The asset integrity management service market is segmented on basis of different types of services such as Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Inspection, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Structural Integrity Management, Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study, Reliability-Availability-Maintainability (RAM) Study, Forensic Engineering, and Failure Analysis Services. The NDT inspection have a wide area of application owing to their ability to provide assessment without creating any disturbance to the ongoing processes or destructing the assets. Major industrial facades including energy & power plants, and on-shore and off-shore oil & gas productions. However, ageing infrastructure not only of industrial equipment by also of the civil structures such as water supply pipelines, buildings, manufacturing hubs among others are expected to increasingly drive the demand for corrosion management AIM services.

The demand for NDT testing is consistently high across industries in the developing countries and developed nation attributing to the fact that, the procedure provides enhanced reports with higher accuracy, reliable data and improved probability of detection (PoD). Additionally, the easy affordability factor of NDT testing / inspection helps the industries to opt for the same. Moreover, this type of inspection facilitates the end user to replace or repair the machinery or the asset prior to its breakdown or malfunction. Pertaining to the fact that, several industries are increasing their operations production facilities across the globe, is catalyzing the demand for Non-destructive inspection segment, as the companies offering NDT inspection are being awarded with increased number of contracts, thereby creating substantial market space in the recent scenario.

The Key Players In The Global Asset Integrity Management Services Market Are:

SGS AG

Intertek Group plc.

Aker Solutions

Bureau Veritas SA

Fluor Corporation

DNV GL AS

John Wood Group PLC

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Rosen Group

CYBERNETIX LTD.

The global market for asset integrity management services market provides detailed market segmentation by service type, industry, and geography. Based on service type, nondestructive (NDT) inspection segment dominate the asset integrity management service market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of industry, oil & gas segment dominates the segment in 2018, and same is foreseen to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, power segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. The asset integrity management service market operates in an extremely fragmented industry with huge number of smaller players capturing the market. Key players operating in the market are introducing attractive services and solution which is helping the companies to gain customer traction. The major companies offering asset integrity management services to different industries include SGS AG, Intertek Group plc, Aker Solutions ASA, Bureau Veritas SA, Fluor Corporation, DNV GL AS, John Wood Group PLC, Oceaneering International, Inc., Rosen Group, and Cybernetix SA among others. Several other companies are also offering these services to different industries which is facilitating the asset integrity management services market to propel over the years.

Industry Market Insight

The process manufacturing firms across the globe including utilities, oil & gas, natural resource, mining and chemical industries highly depend upon proprietary infrastructure in order to run their operations. Majority of this infrastructure in today’s date are aging rapidly resulting in increased threat of failure. The subsequent disruptions in such condition tend to hamstring the procedures and impede growth opportunities. Owing to the aforementioned factors the executives in the respective industries are considering investment for bringing updates to the infrastructures. The trend is expected to encourage the demand for asset integrity management services to understanding the operability of these equipment and assets. This would not only control the increased expenditure but also mitigate the risks associated to their infrastructure.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Asset Integrity Management Services Market are shown below:

by Service Type (Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Inspection, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Structural Integrity Management, Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study, Reliability-Availability-Maintainability (RAM) Study, Forensic Engineering, and Failure Analysis Services);

By Industry (Oil & Gas, Power, Marine, Mining, Aerospace, and Others) and Geography

Service Type Market Insights

Sustainable development is a concept that addresses how the industrial assets must be exploited in order to receive anticipated return on investment without hampering the natural environment and societal safety. Conventionally, the performance of these assets is evaluated on the basis of financial returns. However, sole dependence on financial evaluation techniques might be suboptimal for determination of industrial assets’ performance. Thus, the industries opt for asset integrity management services that facilitate them with an assurance that the equipment and other assets operating under their surveillance are planned, designed, developed, procured, executed and maintained in a way that they do not disrupt the operation/functioning of their intended application. Some of the most prominent services considered by the industries for the asset integrity management includes Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), Forensic Engineering and Failure Analysis Services, Structural Integrity Management, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Hazard Identification (HAZID) study, Reliability-Availability-Maintainability (RAM) study, and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Inspection.

The Insight Partners Asset Integrity Management Services Market Research Report Scenario includes:

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Asset Integrity Management Services Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Asset Integrity Management Services Market.

Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

provides the research methodology of the study. Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

further provides PEST analysis for each region. Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Asset Integrity Management Services Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

highlights the key industry dynamics in the Asset Integrity Management Services Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section. Chapter Six discusses the global Asset Integrity Management Services Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

discusses the global Asset Integrity Management Services Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027. Chapter Seven to ten discuss Asset Integrity Management Services Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

to ten discuss Asset Integrity Management Services Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth. Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape. Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Asset Integrity Management Services Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

