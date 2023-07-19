Industrial batteries are specially designed batteries that can operate under harsh industrial temperatures such as extreme temperatures, more vibrations, and heavy use. Industrial batteries perform batter and are designed to be more powerful. In the present market scenario, the companies are rigorously working towards the development of highly efficient batteries that caters to the varying industrial battery needs. The demand for energy storage systems in the market is also growing. The energy storage systems store energy during the off-peak time and use energy during peak times. Some of the major companies offering energy storage systems include GE Company, Samsung SDI, Exide, LG Chem, and Saft Batteries, among others. The demand for UPS is also growing across the industrial sector owing to the growing focus towards the safe down of the process during a power failure.

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Industrial Battery Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global industrial battery market is expected to reach US$ 21,893.5 Mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The demand for Lithium-based batteries is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The adoption of Lithium batteries is expected to grow across various verticals owing to the advantages offered by it, such as low emissions, increased lifecycle, and recyclability. The companies operating in the market are focusing on the development of new products to gain a strong customer base and achieve a significant market share. For instance, in 2020, GS Yuasa Corporation launched SNS-TN series of valve-regulated stationary lead-acid batteries. These batteries are ideal for applications with high discharge frequency as well as for applications requiring the float charge. Also, in 2019 East Penn Manufacturing launched a complete line of both Lead and Lithium material handling battery products for Class I, II, and III operations.

The demand for industrial batteries is expected to grow owing to various factors such as increasing demand for grid-connected solutions, high requirement for Lithium-ion batteries, and increasing focus of the government towards the adoption of clean energy sources and electric vehicles. Based on geography, APAC holds a significant market share and is expected to grow at a high rate owing to the growing industrialization and presence of a strong manufacturing sector in countries such as India, China, and South Korea.

The report segments the global industrial battery market as follows:

Global Industrial Battery Market – By Type

Lead-acid Batteries

Lithium-based Batteries

Nickel-based Batteries

Others

Global Industrial Battery Market – By Application

Telecom & Data Communication

Industrial Equipment

UPS/Backup

Grid-level Energy Storage

Mining

Marine

Others

The Government in North American countries, such as the U.S. are taking continuous steps to enhance the productivity of the manufacturing industry. Such as providing the latest technologies for easing the process of manufacturing and increasing the number of warehouses. The use of automated technologies in these warehouses is anticipated to influence the growth of the industrial battery market in North America. The increased spending by government leads towards the development of any technology. In the North American region, the government spending on technology advance activities is quite high, which makes climate favorable for any business to blossom. IoT, Big Data, and advance technologies have witnessed high adoptions in this region. These technologies, in turn, fuel the requirements of the enhanced network as well as the demand for industrial battery. Few emerging technologies in the industrial battery market are new generation lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, lithium-sulfur batteries, solid-state batteries, aluminium-ion batteries, etc.

