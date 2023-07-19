Europe Passenger Information System Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2028)

Europe Passenger Information System Market was valued at US$ 5,241.72 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12,663.64 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

European continent comprises several developed economies such as Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Italy. These countries are witnessing an upsurge in the telecommunication and media sectors, providing ample opportunities for the key market players in the passenger information system market. The growth of Europe’s market is attributed to the rising demand for transit agencies to provide accurate and reliable real-time transit information to passengers. Furthermore, the escalating penetration of mobile devices, the internet, and the need amongst the passengers and travelers to seek information in real-time for better connectivity and safe travel also aids in market progression.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

Europe Passenger Information System Market, by Component

Solution

Service

Europe Passenger Information System Market, by Location

On Board

In Station

Europe Passenger Information System Market – by Mode of Transportation

Roadways

Railways

Waterways and Airways

Europe Passenger Information System Market – by Functional Model

Multimedia display

Audio Systems

Computing Systems

Networking and Communication Devices

Video Surveillance

Content Management Systems

The Europe Passenger Information System Market 2021 – 2028 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

