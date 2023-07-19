MEMS foundry market is expected to grow from US$ 764.05 million in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2028

Rising Demand for Smart Consumer Electronics to Drive during 2022–2028

The demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and headphones, continued to increase after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the flourishment of the work-from-home trend and increased use of indoor entertainment devices. People are rapidly adopting new and emerging products such as wearables, voice-activated smart speakers, video game consoles, and automotive electronics. In consumer electronics, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based sensors are used extensively for measuring, monitoring, data logging, and control. These sensors include pressure, proximity, motion, temperature, flow and level, acoustic, touch, and image sensors. MEMS-based inkjet heads are a crucial component of printers, while MEMS-based accelerometers and gyroscopes are present in all smartphones. Various device manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced MEMS products to upgrade their products. MEMS foundry market players are witnessing high demand for MEMS from electronic device manufacturers. Such trends are expected to fuel the MEMS foundry market growth.

The ecosystem of the global MEMS foundry market comprises the following stakeholders—raw materials provider, MEMS foundry service provider, equipment providers, semiconductor companies, electronics manufacturers, and end users. The raw material providers supply the various raw materials required for MEMS manufacturing, such as silicon, sputtering targets, and noble gases. Equipment providers provide various equipment to the MEMS foundries, such as atomic-layer deposition (ALD) systems, ion beam etching systems, surface modification systems and advanced packaging systems. MEMS foundry service providers provide different MEMS related services. It can include designing of MEMS, development of prototypes and mass production of MEMS. Mostly fabless semiconductor companies avail MEMS foundry services. Device manufacturers mostly avail MEMS devices from semiconductor manufacturers, as their required type of MEMS are readily available with the latter. However, device manufacturers often require customized MEMS for targeted applications and thus frequently partner with MEMS foundry service providers for meeting such requirements. End Users include the various industry verticals and consumers of electronic devices fitted with MEMS.

The Asia & MEA MEMS foundry market is segmented into China, Taiwan, Japan, Israel, and the Rest of Asia & MEA. The rising demand for consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets in Asia & MEA is fueling the market growth. According to Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA), the smartphone adoption rate in these regions is expected to grow from 68% in 2020 to 83% by 2025. The electronic manufacturers prefer outsourcing the MEMS solutions to MEMS foundries for lowering the overall cost of the electronic devices. Thus, the growing demand for smartphones in these regions is also increasing the requirement for various MEMS sensors, propelling the MEMS foundry market growth.

In July, 2022, STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and GlobalFoundries Inc., a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a new, jointly-operated 300mm semiconductor manufacturing facility in Crolles, France.

In April, 2022, Bosch Sensortec acquired Arioso Systems to diversify its product portfolio. Arioso Systems is one of the world’s most innovative providers of MEMS micro speaker technology. Acquisition with Bosch, it will leverage the full potential of its micro speakers.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted several industries, including automotive and electronics & semiconductors. In January 2021, Electronics Component Industry Association published a report stating that the pandemic hindered the supply chain, canceled trade events, delayed product releases, and disrupted many industry activities, which disrupted the operations of global trading. The electronics & semiconductors industry players had to temporarily discontinue their operations due to the imposition of lockdowns and shutdown of businesses. Further, the manufacturers of various electronics and semiconductor products experienced delays in lead time, which restrained the MEMS foundry market growth in 2020. However, the increasing use of laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronics products due to the adoption of the work-from-home scenario increased the sales of consumer electronics products, which propelled the demand for MEMS sensors by the product manufacturers. Hence, since Q3 2020, the pandemic positively impacted the MEMS foundry market.

