United States Body Contouring Market is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures – Cynosure, Candela, Cutera, Sciton

United States Body Contouring Market from Global Insight Services. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, constraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Body contouring is used to improve the appearance of the body through the use of lasers, ultrasound, and radiofrequency. These technologies can be used to remove excess fat, tighten skin, and improve the appearance of cellulite. Body contouring technologies are often used in combination with each other to produce the best results.

Key Trends

One of the most significant trends has been the increasing popularity of non-invasive procedures. This is due in part to the fact that these procedures are less expensive and require less downtime than traditional surgical procedures. Additionally, patients are increasingly interested in procedures that do not require general anesthesia.

Another key trend has been the development of new techniques and technologies that allow for more precise body contouring. For example, laser-assisted liposuction (LAL) is a new technology that uses laser energy to help melt and remove fat cells. This results in less tissue trauma and bruising, and can help to improve the overall results of the procedure.

Finally, there has been an increase in the number of body contouring procedures that are being performed in outpatient settings. This is due to the fact that many of the newer procedures are less invasive and do not require an overnight stay in the hospital. Outpatient procedures are often more convenient for patients and can help to save on costs.

Key Drivers

The United States body contouring market is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures, the growing number of obese and overweight individuals, and the aging population.

The number of cosmetic procedures performed in the United States has been on the rise in recent years, due in part to the increasing popularity of procedures such as body contouring. In addition, the growing number of obese and overweight individuals has led to an increased demand for body contouring procedures. The aging population is also a key driver of the United States body contouring market, as older individuals often seek out procedures to help them look and feel younger.

Market Segments

The United States Body Contouring Surgery Market is segmented into type, application, and end-user. By type, the market is divided into non-invasive and minimally invasive devices and invasive devices. Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into nonsurgical skin resurfacing, nonsurgical skin tightening, cellulite treatment, liposuction, and others. Whereas for the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, cosmetic surgery centers, and others.

Key Players

The United States Body Contouring Surgery Market report includes players such as Cynosure (US), Candela (US), Cutera (US), Sciton (US), Solta Medical (US), Thermage (US), Ulthera (US), CoolSculpting (US), Liposonix (US), and Vaser (US), among others

