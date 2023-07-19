HVAC Chillers Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during forecast period 2021-2031 | Johnson Controls, Kaltra GmbH, LG Electronics, Daikin Industries, Ltd

The global HVAC chillers Market was valued at US$ 9.4 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 14.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

HVAC chillers transfer heat away from a space that requires climate control much like a traditional split system or package unit does, but they use water (or a water solution) to do so instead of air. There are three types of HVAC chillers: water-cooled, air-cooled, and steam-fired. They work similarly throughout most of the process until the refrigerant reaches the condenser.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10483

Market Drivers and Trends

The improving economic conditions across the globe coupled with urbanization has led to the growth in the industrial sector. There has been a rise in the construction of medical centers, malls, complexes, hotels, commercial buildings and manufacturing facilities, which propels the demand for HVAC chillers. Urbanization has changed the lifestyle of the people and increased the inclination towards safety and security.

Technological developments along with the modifications in government and organizational regulations for temperature control contributes towards the growth of the HVAC chiller market. Urbanization and growing population in European countries are driving factors for growth of chillers market in this region. Surging disposable income, temperature concerns, and spending on comfort and luxury are a few factors that drive the growth of the global HVAC chillers market.

Get A Customized Scope to Match, Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10483

Global HVAC Chillers Market Segmentation

By Technology

Air-Cooled

Water-Cooled

Steam-Fired

By Type

Process Chillers

Scroll Chillers

Screw Chillers

Centrifugal Chillers

Absorption Chillers

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Purchase this Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10483

Major Players in the Global HVAC Chillers Market

The key players studied in the global HVAC chillers market are Airedale International (U.K.), Carrier Global Corporation (U.S.), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Johnson Controls (U.S.), Kaltra GmbH (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), SKM Air Conditioning (UAE), Thermal Care, Inc. (U.S.), and Trane Technologies Company, LLC (U.S.).

New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/