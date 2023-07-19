Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market is expand at a CAGR of 10% to reach US$ 9.0 billion by 2031 – Conuest Euipment Pty Ltd, Fimap S.P.A., Hafi- Elektra Pvt Ltd, Hako GmbH

The global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market was valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 9.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

A floor scrubber is a device for cleaning the floor. It can be as simple as a floor mop or brush, or as complex as a walk-behind or ride-on machine that cleans bigger areas by injecting water with cleaning solution, scrubbing, and removing the residue off the floor. Because of improvements in robotics, autonomous floor-scrubbing robots are now available.

In schools, hospitals, businesses, and public buildings, larger powered floor buffers are used. These have wheels and are propelled, allowing the user to easily move and clean items that have become trapped on the floor. Smaller versions are available for home usage and are frequently advertised as hard floor cleaners.

Market Drivers and Trends

Rapid expansion in transportation, healthcare, and pharmaceutical are projected to drive the growth of the industrial floor scrubbers market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in safety-enabled productivity in industries is expected to boost the industrial floor scrubbers market forward. Furthermore, the growing acceptance of sustainable and eco-friendly cleaning methods by enterprises is expected to support the growth of the industrial floor scrubbers market.

However, the availability of big national and international key players is expected to restrict the growth of the industrial floor scrubbers market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, technical advancements in the product and the integration of automation will create further chances for the growth of the industrial floor scrubbers market in the future years.

Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Segmentation

By Product

Walk Behind Scrubbers

Ride-On Scrubbers

Robotic Scrubbers

By End-User

Healthcare

Government

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Major Players in the Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market

The key players studied in the global industrial floor scrubbers market are such as Amano Corporation(Japan), Comac Spa(Italy), Conuest Euipment Pty Ltd.(Austrilia), Fimap S.P.A. (Italy), Hafi- Elektra Pvt Ltd.(India), Hako GmbH(Germany), Nilfisk Group(Denmark), Polivac International Pty Ltd(Australia), Roots Multiclean Ltd(India) and Tennant Company(U.S.).

